Behind the Scenes at the 2012 Holiday Review Guide Photo Shoot, Part 1

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from our upcoming 2012 Holiday Review Guide, which is coming to newsstands and the Guitar World Online Store in November.

We'll be rolling out several more behind-the-scenes photo galleries until the newsstand date, November 22.

The back story: Last week, Guitar World's Brad Tolinski, Paul Riario and Jimmy Hubbard headed out to West Hollywood's Sunset Strip to assist photographer Travis Shinn—who is shown in some of these photos—as he photographed models Jaime Edmondson, Olivia Paige, Heather Rae Young and Hiromi Oshima for the issue.

A few factoids from Riario:

•The girls were a lot of fun, and it was easily the smoothest review guide we've shot thus far.

•Heather and Jaime are BFFs.

•There was a lot of wardrobe malfunctions, but we weren't complaining.

•No animals were hurt in the making of this shoot.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries! And since November is still a long way off, be sure to check out our Guitar Legends: Girls & Guitars issue, which is available now.

Behind-the-scenes photos: Jimmy Hubbard