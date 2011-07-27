Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Can't Buy Me Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: The Beatles
Song: "Can't Buy Me Love”
Album: A Hard Day's Night
|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|
|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|3-3-----|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|----3-3-|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|
|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3-----|3-3-----|
|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|
|--------|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|----0---|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|
|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--|--------|--------|
|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|----0---|--|--------|--------|
|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--|--------|3-3-3-3-|
|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|--------|
|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|
|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|
|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|----3-3-|----3---|
|3-3-3-3-|----3---|----3---|----3---|----3---|1-1-----|1-1---1-|
e
|--------|--------|--------|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|----0---|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|3-3-----|3-3---0-|--------|--|--------|3-3-----|3-----1-|3-3-----|
|----3-3-|----3---|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|----3-3-|--3-3---|----3-3-|
e
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|
|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3-----|3-3-----|
|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|
|--------|--|--------|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|
|----0---|--|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--|--------|3-3-3-3-|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|
|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|--------|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|
|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|
|--------|--------|--------|3-3-3-3-|----3---|----3---|----3---|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--|--------|
|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|----0---|--|3-3---3-|
|3-3---1-|----3-3-|----3---|3-3-----|3-3---0-|--------|--|----3---|
|----3---|1-1-----|1-1---1-|----3-3-|----3---|3-3---3-|1-|--------|
|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|
|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|
|3-3---3-|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|
|----3---|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|3-3-3-3-|
|--------|--||
|--------|--||
|3-3-----|3-||
|----3-3-|--||