Bass Tabs: The Beatles "Can't Buy Me Love"

Artist: The Beatles

Song: "Can't Buy Me Love”

Album: A Hard Day's Night

|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|

|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|3-3-----|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|----3-3-|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|

|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3-----|3-3-----|

|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|

|--------|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|----0---|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|

|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--|--------|--------|

|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|----0---|--|--------|--------|

|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--|--------|3-3-3-3-|

|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|--------|

|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|

|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|

|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|----3-3-|----3---|

|3-3-3-3-|----3---|----3---|----3---|----3---|1-1-----|1-1---1-|

e

|--------|--------|--------|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|----0---|--|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|3-3-----|3-3---0-|--------|--|--------|3-3-----|3-----1-|3-3-----|

|----3-3-|----3---|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|----3-3-|--3-3---|----3-3-|

e

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|--------|--------|

|3-3-----|3-3-----|3-3-----|----3-3-|----3-3-|3-3-----|3-3-----|

|----3-3-|----3-3-|----3-3-|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|

|--------|--|--------|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|

|----0---|--|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--|--------|3-3-3-3-|--------|--------|3-3-----|3-3-----|

|3-3---3-|1-|1-1-1-1-|--------|--------|--------|----3-3-|----3-3-|

|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|3-3---1-|

|--------|--------|--------|3-3-3-3-|----3---|----3---|----3---|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--|--------|

|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|----0---|--|3-3---3-|

|3-3---1-|----3-3-|----3---|3-3-----|3-3---0-|--------|--|----3---|

|----3---|1-1-----|1-1---1-|----3-3-|----3---|3-3---3-|1-|--------|

|--------|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|--------|

|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|2-2-2-2-|--------|0-0-0-0-|--------|

|3-3---3-|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|

|----3---|--------|--------|--------|--------|--------|3-3-3-3-|

|--------|--||

|--------|--||

|3-3-----|3-||

|----3-3-|--||