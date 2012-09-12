Guitar World DVD: In Deep with Andy Aledort Presents 'How to Play Guitar Weirdness'

In How to Play Guitar Weirdness DVD, Guitar World editor and instructor Andy Aledort shows how to play outside the box using chromaticism, pentatonic superimpositions, symmetrical diminished scales and more!

These techniques are used by many guitar legends, including Jimi Hendrix, Randy Rhoads, Zakk Wylde, Dimebag Darrell, John Scofield, John McLaughlin, Jeff Beck and Eddie Van Halen. Part of Guitar World's In Deep with Andy Aledort series, this DVD is available only at the Guitar World Online Store. Get your copy for just $9.99!

How to Play Guitar Weirdness contains lessons on:

• Moving minor pentatonic lines up and/or down the neck chromatically, à la Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, Zakk Wylde and Dimebag Darrell

• Using symmetrical-diminished scales to create unusual melodic shapes

• Exploring chromatic movement via the harmonic minor scale

• And much, much more!

For more information or to order, visit the Guitar World Online Store.