How To Solo In the Style of Angus Young

In the following video lesson (see below), guitarist Erik Kluiber from L.A. heavy metal act White Wizzard shows you how to solo in the style of ACDC's Angus Young.

White Wizzard recently finished recording Over the Top, their full-length follow-up to the High Speed GTO mini-album. Over the Top was recorded with producer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO) and is due to be released in February, 2010.

Catch White Wizzard on tour in the USA with Korpiklaani, Tyr and Swashbuckle in January, 2010 at the following shows:

