In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs. In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the intro to the Blue Öyster Cult classic "Godzilla," from their 1977 album Spectres. "Godzilla" has been covered by a wide variety of bands, including Racer X, Fu Manchu, and The Smashing Pumpkins.