“One of the most dangerous myths in guitar culture is that barre chords are ‘advanced’ while open chords are ‘beginner’”: Stop hiding behind barre chords – use smarter voicings that serve the song

Somewhere along the way, barre chords became the gold standard. For many songwriting guitarists, they’re seen as a kind of graduation from open chords, a sort of signal to the guitar world that you’ve arrived.

But here’s the truth: barre chords might be hurting your song more than helping. A songwriter’s goal should be to support the vocal melody and lyric, but sometimes, the barre chord can smother the very thing we’re hoping it will elevate.

One of the biggest shifts I help clients make is moving from “functional” to emotional playing. Barre chords might be functional, but emotional playing demands intention. It’s not about proving your strength as a player. It’s about serving the story.

Big chords, wrong feel

Say you’re writing something vulnerable. The vocal is soft and the lyrics are introspective. But you’re still gripping that full F major barre chord, pushing out every string. What you’re actually doing is competing with the vocal moment, not complementing it.

Now imagine grabbing a capo, moving it up, and using a gentle C shape to voice a G. You hit only the top few strings, leave space, and suddenly everything feels more casual, more delicate. The tone supports the emotion, instead of overpowering it.

I’ve worked with artists, top-liners, and sync-focused producers who make this mistake all the time. One of my students was stuck in what I call the Barre Chord Loop, same shapes, same voicings, same strumming. Once we swapped in triads and partial voicings, her entire sound and writing process opened up.

Simply adding a capo and moving open chord shapes up can convey a very different mood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let the guitar set the floor

In a co-write, your guitar doesn’t just provide chords, it sets the floor of the song. It defines the emotional starting point for everyone in the room. If the voicing is stiff or unclear, it confuses your collaborators. The melody gets muddled. The lyrics don’t land. You end up with a Frankenstein song that doesn’t really know what it is.

But if the feel is dialed in from the start, the vocal flows naturally. Ideas click faster. You’re not just writing a song. You’re creating momentum.

It’s not about what’s “advanced”

One of the most dangerous myths in guitar culture is that barre chords are “advanced,” while open chords, capos, and alternate tunings are “beginner.” That thinking kills motivation and creativity, especially for songwriters.

Some of my most emotional tracks were built on incredibly simple shapes: a third on the A and D strings, an open sixth string droning underneath, or a repeated motif using just two fingers and a drop tuning.

Open tunings like open D or DADGAD unlock colors you simply can’t get with standard barre chords. Capo at the 7th fret and play a C–F–Am–G shape, and suddenly you’ve got something fragile, cinematic, and fresh.

Don’t underestimate “easy” shapes. Simplicity isn’t weakness, it’s clarity.

Ask better questions

Instead of sitting down with your guitar and asking, “What chord comes next?” try asking something deeper and think more like a producer.

Once you stop thinking like a guitarist and start thinking like a producer, your chord choices become intentional

What emotion am I really trying to create? Who’s singing this, is it my voice, or someone else’s? What kind of energy does the song need? Is it laid-back and introspective, or bold and driving? And when I play this voicing, is it giving space for the melody to breathe, or is it stepping all over it?

These questions might seem small, but they shift everything. Because once you stop thinking like a guitarist and start thinking like a producer, your chord choices become intentional. Your guitar stops filling space… and starts shaping the story.

Break the pattern

Take a look at the last three songs you wrote. Seriously. Pull them up and be honest with yourself, are you using the same progressions, the same voicings, the same strumming patterns without even realizing it?

It happens to every songwriter at some point. You fall into habits. Barre chords become your safety net. But the problem with safety nets is they can quietly become cages.

Employing open tunings can break a barre chord and voicing rut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So here’s your challenge: take one of your go-to progressions, maybe it’s I–V–vi–IV, and push yourself to play it in four completely different ways. Use triads. Throw on a capo and change the shape. Try a drop tuning or open D. Or limit yourself to just the top three strings and see what kind of magic you can pull out.

When you push yourself outside of your comfort zone like this, something shifts. Your ear perks up. Your hands find new territory. And instead of repeating what you’ve always done, you start discovering what the song actually wants.

That’s when songwriting gets exciting again.

Serve the song, not your ego

Sometimes a song does call for full-on barre chords. Other times, it wants something breezy and chill. You might need a powerful octave line, or a delicate fingerpicked motif. The key is knowing why you're choosing what you're choosing.

Don’t cling to barre chords because they feel like something you “should” use. Choose voicings that serve the moment. That’s how you go from just playing guitar to actually supporting a song.