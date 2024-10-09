They pioneered ‘Heavy Melody’, spearheaded grunge and blazed the trail for drop D tuning – King’s X are one of rock’s most singular bands, and Ty Tabor is a master guitarist who fuses the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix in his supernova style

Ty Tabor combines drop-tuned riffs with Beatles-esque harmonies and groove, and this video masterclass unpacks the King’s X guitarist’s influential rhythm and lead style

One of the most unique-sounding bands in rock, King’s X are known as one of the forebears of grunge. This trio from Missouri pioneered the use of drop D tuning, thereby introducing rock lovers to a thicker, heavier sound.

King’s X’s riffs were powerful and resonant but also had clarity thanks to guitarist Ty Tabor’s individual single-coil tone. His guitar was supported by singer-bassist Doug Pinnick’s huge, bi-amped tone, like Chris Squire on steroids.

