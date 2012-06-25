Video: God Forbid "Overcome" Lesson

New York City-based metal band God Forbid recently posted an in-depth video lesson featuring individual cameras on Doc Coyle, John Outcalt and Matt Wicklund, all at once showing you how to play "Overcome." Check it out below!

"Overcome" is taken from the band's latest album, Equilibrium (buy on iTunes), which was released earlier this year on Victory Records.

God Forbid will be heading out on the road next month on the Trespass America Tour along with Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Pop Evil, Battlecross and Emmure. Get all the info and dates here.