“Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams”: Harley Benton is now shipping its ultra-affordable guitar gear direct in the US for the first time via a new Reverb store
The champion of cheap gear is extending its influence overseas, and will be shipping directly to US players through a new virtual storefront
(Image credit: Harley Benton/Reverb)
Harley Benton has set up an official store on Reverb, meaning its budget electric guitars, cheap acoustic guitars and affordable effects pedals will all be shipped directly in the US for the first time.
Previously, Harley Benton’s gear could only be purchased through Thomann, which meant, while US players could still pick up something from the brand, it would have to be shipped all the way from Germany.
Now, though, the Harley Benton Reverb store will allow players to buy the same gear domestically, with stock now shipping from the USA.
It’s a huge development in the affordable guitar market, and further signposts Harley Benton’s mission on becoming the biggest name in cheap gear. Now, any unavoidable obstacles that were previously in the way – such as import taxes and shipping fees – have been removed.
It opens up a huge new player base for Harley Benton to cater to, and whereas some players may have been hesitant to go all-in for a piece of gear that came with complicated or expensive shipping, it will now be easier than ever to get hold of some of the cheapest guitar gear currently available.
As mentioned, Harley Benton isn’t reserved for just cheap guitars. There are also lap steels, mandolins, banjos, bass guitars and more.
“Welcome to the Harley Benton Official US Shop,” the brand writes on its new virtual storefront. “In our shop we are featuring select items direct from our US warehouse operated by Thomann and shipping to the US only.
“We are a young guitar brand offering great quality and unbeatable value for money. Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams.”
