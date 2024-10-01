“Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams”: Harley Benton is now shipping its ultra-affordable guitar gear direct in the US for the first time via a new Reverb store

The champion of cheap gear is extending its influence overseas, and will be shipping directly to US players through a new virtual storefront

A collection of three Harley Benton guitars
(Image credit: Harley Benton/Reverb)

Harley Benton has set up an official store on Reverb, meaning its budget electric guitars, cheap acoustic guitars and affordable effects pedals will all be shipped directly in the US for the first time.

The brand name ‘Harley Benton’ has developed quite the reputation over the past few years for its hugely affordable guitar gear. In the past, it has released budget-friendly replicas of popular electric guitars$315 LPs, sub-$400 Strat-a-likes, $177 Jazzmaster-styles and $253 Tele-types among them – as well as a generous range of wider accessories.

