“Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams”: Harley Benton is now shipping its ultra-affordable guitar gear direct in the US for the first time via a new Reverb store

Harley Benton has set up an official store on Reverb, meaning its budget electric guitars, cheap acoustic guitars and affordable effects pedals will all be shipped directly in the US for the first time.

The brand name ‘Harley Benton’ has developed quite the reputation over the past few years for its hugely affordable guitar gear. In the past, it has released budget-friendly replicas of popular electric guitars – $315 LPs, sub-$400 Strat-a-likes, $177 Jazzmaster-styles and $253 Tele-types among them – as well as a generous range of wider accessories.

These include (but are not limited to) $138 guitar amps, $170 amp modeling multi-effects pedals, battery-equipped pedalboards, speaker cabs and more.

Previously, Harley Benton’s gear could only be purchased through Thomann, which meant, while US players could still pick up something from the brand, it would have to be shipped all the way from Germany.

Now, though, the Harley Benton Reverb store will allow players to buy the same gear domestically, with stock now shipping from the USA.

It’s a huge development in the affordable guitar market, and further signposts Harley Benton’s mission on becoming the biggest name in cheap gear. Now, any unavoidable obstacles that were previously in the way – such as import taxes and shipping fees – have been removed.

These Guitars Are So Cheap...But So Good! | Harley Benton Guitars - YouTube Watch On

It opens up a huge new player base for Harley Benton to cater to, and whereas some players may have been hesitant to go all-in for a piece of gear that came with complicated or expensive shipping, it will now be easier than ever to get hold of some of the cheapest guitar gear currently available.

As mentioned, Harley Benton isn’t reserved for just cheap guitars. There are also lap steels, mandolins, banjos, bass guitars and more.

“Welcome to the Harley Benton Official US Shop,” the brand writes on its new virtual storefront. “In our shop we are featuring select items direct from our US warehouse operated by Thomann and shipping to the US only.

“We are a young guitar brand offering great quality and unbeatable value for money. Our philosophy is that you should not be limited to a budget to buy the instrument of your dreams.”

Head over to the Harley Benton Reverb shop to find out more.