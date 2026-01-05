February 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Starring Jorma Kaukonen, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik, the guys from the Sword and good ol' Joe Bonamassa

February 2026
Hello, Guitar World people!

These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and eternally magnetic February 2026 issue of Guitar World.

For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Robert Fripp, Dave Mustaine, Marcus King, Jimmie Vaughan and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting December 30, 2025) on newsstands.

Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: My tribute to the great B.B. King
Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: Tips for playing slide in standard tuning
Jared James Nichols: "Dead Thumb" fingerpicking for self-accompaniment
Cory Wong: Soloing over chords in a musical way
This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ starring Jorma Kaukonen, Rick Graham, the guys from the Sword, Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik and more. Enjoy!

Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane / Hot Tuna: The Guitar World interview
The Sword's J.D. Cronise and Kyle Shutt show us their gear
Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik on songwriting and alternate tunings
Rick Graham interview: FEARLESS technique, real emotion — how he became the virtuoso's virtuoso
Classical guitarist meets a solid-body classical guitar (the Bromo BEN2C)
Cort Essence-GA4: The best acoustic you've never heard?!
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

