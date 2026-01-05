February 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, Guitar World people!



These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and eternally magnetic February 2026 issue of Guitar World.



For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Robert Fripp, Dave Mustaine, Marcus King, Jimmie Vaughan and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting December 30, 2025) on newsstands.



Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.

Joe Bonamassa: My tribute to the great B.B. King - YouTube Watch On

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr: Tips for playing slide in standard tuning - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: “Dead Thumb” fingerpicking for self-accompaniment - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong: Soloing over chords in a musical way - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ starring Jorma Kaukonen, Rick Graham, the guys from the Sword, Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik and more. Enjoy!

Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane / Hot Tuna: The Guitar World interview - YouTube Watch On

The Sword's J.D. Cronise and Kyle Shutt show us their gear - YouTube Watch On

Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik on songwriting and alternate tunings - YouTube Watch On

Rick Graham interview: FEARLESS technique, real emotion — how he became the virtuoso’s virtuoso - YouTube Watch On

Classical guitarist meets a solid-body classical guitar (the Bromo BEN2C) - YouTube Watch On

Cort Essence-GA4: The best acoustic you've never heard?! - YouTube Watch On