February 2026 Guitar World lesson videos and more
Starring Jorma Kaukonen, Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr, Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik, the guys from the Sword and good ol' Joe Bonamassa
Hello, Guitar World people!
These videos represent the bonus content for the dashing and eternally magnetic February 2026 issue of Guitar World.
For the tabs that go with most of the videos below – as well as the interviews from the issue (including Robert Fripp, Dave Mustaine, Marcus King, Jimmie Vaughan and more), plus gear reviews, song transcriptions and Power Tools, pick up the new issue (starting December 30, 2025) on newsstands.
Or just make life easier (and much, much better) by subscribing.
This month's bonus videos
While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ starring Jorma Kaukonen, Rick Graham, the guys from the Sword, Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik and more. Enjoy!
