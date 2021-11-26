Get 15% off one of the top beginner acoustic guitars, the Yamaha F335, in this sweet Black Friday deal at Musician's Friend

Yamaha makes some of the best, most affordable acoustic guitars on the planet, and now its highly popular and affordable F335 acoustic has been further discounted by 15% at Musician's Friend as part of its expanding range of Black Friday guitar deals. If you're looking for a beginner acoustic, look no further.

Boasting a laminate spruce top, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, and meranti back and sides, Yamaha's F335 acoustic gives players the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought at an insanely budget-friendly price point.

Yamaha F335 acoustic: was $169 Yamaha F335 acoustic: was $169 , now $145

This budget-friendly strummer offers the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought, and thus is a must-buy for beginner acoustic guitarists. To get yours for only $145, simply enter the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout.

And while it may sit on the cheaper end of the acoustic guitar spectrum, the F335 oozes quality. For example, its gold die-cast tuners are super reliable and accurate, while its tortoiseshell pickguard gives it the look of a guitar many times its price.

To save a cool 15% – $25 to be specific – off this price-defying beginner strummer, simply enter the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. That takes its already mouth-watering price tag of $159 down even further to $135.

The fact is, if you're in the market for a no-frills acoustic that will provide warm sound and elegant looks on the cheap, this is a rock-solid choice.

Given the well-deserved popularity of Yamaha and its acoustics, we expect this deal to sell through pretty quickly, so head on over to Musician's Friend while it's still available!

We're currently on the lookout for the best deals on music gear on the web, so head over to our Musician's Friend Black Friday deals hub to see what we've found.