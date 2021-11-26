Get $200 off this gorgeous limited-run PRS SE Custom 22 with this irresistible Musician’s Friend Black Friday deal

UPDATE: This deal has now ended on Muscian's Friend, though we'll be keeping an eye out for similar deals elsewhere.

The day is finally here, and the Black Friday guitar deals have hit full steam. As expected, Musician’s Friend has already announced a boatload of deals, but its latest might just be its best: $200 off this special-run PRS SE Custom 22, taking its listing price from $949 down to $749.

If you’re in the market for a new electric guitar this Black Friday that will push your playing to the next level, you’d be hard pressed to find a better contender than a PRS. Championed by some of the best players in the world, PRS has built its name with some of the best-playing, nicest-sounding six-stings in the market.

Plus, the axe in question comes in a luxurious, limited-run Black Gold Sunburst finish – one of the most gorgeous colorways we’ve seen strapped to the body of a PRS – meaning not only will you sound good, you’ll look the part as well.

PRS offers some of the best guitars in the biz, so $200 off this player-friendly SE Custom 22 is a no-brainer. It's a dream to play thanks to its impeccable build quality, and those pickups, complete with coil-tapping, deliver those world famous PRS tones. Pair that with the stunning Sunburst color and you've got yourself a winner.

The SE Custom 22 range is one of the more affordable lines the brand offers, but that’s not to say it doesn’t offer the immense quality PRS is known for. In the case of this guitar, it’s got all the specs you’d want from a great-playing instrument.

A super-slick 25” scale length makes fretboard noodling a dream, while the mahogany body provides both a robust feel and some meaty undertones. Pair that with the Wide Thin-profile maple neck and you’ve got yourself a tour de force of playability.

How does it sound, you ask? Pretty darn good, we say. The semi-hollow build gives access to a bunch of nuanced mellow tones, and the 85/15 S humbuckers will admirably answer the call if they’re asked to provide creamy cleans or thick gains.

But there’s more: hidden underneath the body are a pair of versatile coil-tapping push/pull tone controls, meaning you can get single-coil snaps as well as those delicious humbucker sounds.

And how about that finish? Sometimes, people just want a guitar that looks cool, and this model – thanks to its limited-run Black Gold Sunburst – certainly ticks the box. Oh, and it comes with a gig bag, so you can take your new guitar anywhere and show it off to your friends.

