Four of DigiTech’s best pedals are up to $80 off at Sweetwater right now

Black Friday 2019 is rapidly approaching, and Sweetwater has wasted no time in kicking off its own proceedings with some incredible savings.

From now right through to the day itself, the Sweetwater Black Friday sale will be slashing up to 74% off acoustic and electric guitars, pedals, amps and accessories - and some of the finest deals you’ll see this year are on these killer DigiTech pedals.

The DigiTech Trio+ band creator and looper has had a whopping $80 cut off its price tag, while experimental players will be pleased to see $70 off the utterly authentic feedback-generating FreqOut.

Other highlights include the SDRUM automatic drummer, which has had a $40 price drop, and drop-tuning favorite Drop have all been reduced.

Check out Sweetwater for the full savings.

DigiTech Trio+: was $329, now $249

You don’t need a band with DigiTech’s ingenious Trio+, which automatically generates bass and drum backing to your chord progressions - and it’s got a built-in looper to boot.View Deal

DigiTech FreqOut: was $179, now $109

One of the most innovative effects pedals of the past decade, the FreqOut is the convincing way to get guitar feedback sounds from any rig at any volume.View Deal