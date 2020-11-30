Add some bling to your gear collection with $250 off this limited-edition gold Line 6 Helix

Black Friday may be over, but the team here at Guitar World are still hard at work surfing the web finding you the best Cyber Monday guitar deals out there. This deal, needless to say, is one of the most eye-catching we've seen.

Over at Guitar Center, you can save a massive $250 off the super-powerful Line 6 Helix guitar and effects processor. But this isn't just any Line 6 Helix – this one's decked out in gold. So if you're a guitarist with a thirst for bling and a hunger for boundless tonal options, we've found your next piece of gear.

Line 6's Helix Multi-Effects Pedal in Gold: $250 off

Normally, one would associate gold with something that's more expensive, not less! Now though, thanks to Guitar Center, the Line 6 Helix Gold is actually – at $1,449 – the cheapest top-of-the-line Helix out there! All those features and that classy finish at that discounted price? Yes please!View Deal

The technology behind amp modelers is evolving at what seems to be an exponential rate, allowing guitarists to achieve amp tones and sounds that are closer and closer to the real thing. The Line 6 Helix – together with the Kemper Profiler and Fractal Axe-Fx – leads the charge in this area of innovation.

What sets the Line 6 Helix apart from its Kemper and Fractal counterparts is its optimization for floor use. This allows players to have footswitchable control over their amp modeling – perfect for live performance or experimenting with tones on the fly.

At your feet sit over 200 amp, cab, mic and effect models driven by powerful dual-DSP technology. A large 6.2", 800 x 480 pixel LCD screen ensures total visual clarity – even in harsh or rapidly changing stage light setups – and 123 dB of dynamic range guarantees uncompromising sound quality.

The unit also boasts an extensive I/O configuration – providing impressive flexibility for both studio and stage scenarios – inputs for up to 3 expression pedals, CV/expression output, external amp switching, and deep MIDI control.

You can also download user-friendly Mac- and PC-based editing software for remote editing and IR management.

At a discounted price of just under $1,500, the Line 6 Helix doesn't come cheap. But we assure you, nothing will revolutionize your sound quite like it. Head over to Guitar Center now to secure this killer deal.

