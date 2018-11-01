Alice in Chains Share Official Video for "Never Fade"

Alice in Chains have shared the official video for “Never Fade,” from their recently-released album Rainier Fog.

The “Never Fade” clip was directed by Adam Mason, who also helmed the video for Rainier Fog’s first single, "The One You Know."

"The 'Never Fade' video is a continuation of 'The One You Know'," said Alice in Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. "The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best—play live and tell a story with our music."

Alice in Chains released Rainier Fog, their sixth studio effort overall, in August. Guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell spoke to Guitar World about recording the album at Studio X in Seattle, where the band had previously worked in the Nineties.

“It was Heart’s studio, Bad Animals, at the time we used it [to record 1995’s Alice in Chains],” Cantrell said. “And you know, it’s basically the same as it was. These days, a lot of recording stuff is getting kind of left to the wayside because people just record on their fucking computers at home. So a real analog studio with all the cool gear — that doesn’t get used that much. Studio X, they basically use it for orchestras and video games and movie soundtrack-type stuff now. There’s not a whole lot of rock bands there anymore.

“And you can see that in pretty much any studio you go into nowadays. You walk into Henson [Recording Studios in L.A.] and the hallway is just lined with Studer tape machines that are useless now because nobody records with them. So when we rolled into Studio X, that place hadn’t really been rocked out in a while. And we like to fuck around with everything that’s in there. We actually had to shut down for a couple days and have them go through the board and get everything tuned up.”