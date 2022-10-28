Amazon slashes the price of Fender guitars - with a huge $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang!

Wait, we need to check our calendars. Nope, it's not quite time for the Black Friday guitar deals to start flowing in just yet, so someone may want to tell Amazon. For some reason, the eCommerce giant has just started slashing prices as if we've just finished the last bite of turkey or pumpkin pie. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off certain Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.

Now, while this sale includes run-of-the-mill guitars that we are used to seeing discounted on the platform – such as the Squier beginner packs (opens in new tab), which are down to only $209.95 – it's the more unusual guitars that we are excited about. Nevermind the other six-strings, it's Kurt Cobain's Fender Jag-Stang – which has a mammoth $452.99 knocked off the price – that got our hearts fluttering.

This misshapen, lopsided offset is a mash-up of the Jaguar and the Mustang and comes straight from the grunge icon's own sketches. Featuring an alder body, maple neck, 24-inch scale length and powerful custom Jag-Stang humbucker, this guitar is perfect for all of your grunge needs.

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find 25% off the Fender Player Stratocaster (opens in new tab), 15% off the P-90 loaded Fender Mustang (opens in new tab) and 25% off the Jim Root signature Telecaster (opens in new tab). Of course, there is a lot more on offer, with basses and acoustic guitars also seeing healthy discounts, so be sure to have a look for yourself.

