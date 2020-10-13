Amazon's Prime Day MacBook Pro deals are worth busting the credit card out for

When it comes to recording, the MacBook Pro is a studio staple. Whether you're laying down riffs at home, or tracking a full band demo, for many years now the Apple laptop has been the go-to machine. If you've been keeping one eye on the Prime Day guitar deals, but the other on the latest MacBook Pro deals, then these Prime Day offers should be right up your street.

Amazon has been dishing out great deals all day, but these are some of the best yet if you're ready to make a serious investment in your guitar recording.

Both the new 13- and 16-inch models are available with juicy discounts, but for us the highlight has to be the $300 discount currently applied to the 16-inch model, complete with 16GB RAM, a 512 SSD and 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor. This laptop also features a lush Retina screen that will be easy on the eye during long sessions, plus Touch ID for added security if you plan on taking your machine on the go.

This all adds up to one serious music-making laptop that will go this distance, whatever you're laying down.

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,099 | Save $300

While this is the basic spec of the new 16-inch model, it's still more than capable and would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio rig. Right now this model is available with $300 off.View Deal

There's a great discount on the 2020 13-inch model too, if you're looking for something a little more portable. This particular model comes fully loaded with 16GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive to help you manage all those hefty files. You can currently pick one up with a $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,849 | Save $150

This discounted version of the new 2020 13-inch spec features a 2.0 GHZ 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus all the usual Apple appointments like a Retina screen and Magic Keyboard.View Deal

