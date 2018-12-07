Arch Enemy Share Official Video for "Reason to Believe"

Arch Enemy have shared the official video for "Reason to Believe,” directed by Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Film Company. You can check out the clip above.

Guitarist Michael Amott talked about the motivation behind writing "Reason to Believe," which comes off Arch Enemy's most recent album, Will to Power: "Growing up, I guess I was what would be considered the 'different kid,' the odd one out at school, etc. I fled into my own shell and the music that I loved. Not having a lot of friends and not being popular made me who I am today. My passion for music is really where I found my identity and also the strength to pull through those not always so easy times as a young teenager.

“Luckily, I was always obsessed with music, I had a lot of ideas for starting a band even before I hit puberty! When I finally saved up enough money to buy my first guitar at the age of thirteen, I started creating my own songs immediately and started my first band soon thereafter. I haven't stopped since. Music has been with me every step of the way through life and is still, to this day, my best friend and greatest passion. I'm sure a lot of people out there feel the same way. 'Reason to Believe' is a song that was born out of reminiscing about my own youth and also the stories from our fans around the world. This one’s for you... Always keep on fighting, my friends!"

“Reason to Believe is released today, December 7, as a limited, hand-numbered seven-inch single as well as a digital single. Both formats feature the Tears for Fears cover, "Shout," on the B-side.