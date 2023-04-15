NAMM 2023: Ashdown announces the Studio MiniRig – a portable bass head with matching cab inspired by the Beatles’ PA columns

NAMM 2023: British amp manufacturer Ashdown has debuted the Studio MiniRig – a lightweight mini bass head and cab that offers 250-watts of solid state power.

The firm’s Studio range aims to create versatile combos and the MiniRig is the first head and cab in the line. Reportedly inspired by the appearance of the Beatles’ tall PA columns in the movie Help!, the Studio MiniRig offers a miniature take on the classic stack by pairing the small head with a matching 2x10” cabinet.

While its aesthetic might be a nod to vintage amplification, under the hood the new amp and cab are based on the Studio 15 combo’s circuitry.

(Image credit: Ashdown)

On the front panel, you’ll find a generous five-band EQ, alongside pre-gain, drive and volume controls.

“We leaned upon one of our tried and tested EQ sections by way of the five-band EQ featured across our Rootmaster and OriginAL ranges,” says Ashdown. “This EQ opens up everything you need to establish a great tone straight out of the box. With everything at 12 o’clock the new Ashdown Studio MiniRig sounds as you would expect, warm yet articulate.”

The drive dial adjusts the tube-emulated overdrive mix, which is engaged via footswitch. There are also mini-switches for the ‘shape’ EQ preset and ‘passive/active’ (which engages a -15dB pad when set to ‘active’).

Alongside the usual jack input, the front panel also includes a line-in, FX loop, XLR DI out, headphones and foot switch connections, ensuring you’re not left digging around on the dusty side when you want to get things connected quickly.

(Image credit: Ashdown)

The MiniRig, along with the rest of Ashdown’s Studio range is notable for bucking the bass world’s trend for lightweight, Class D amplifiers.

Indeed it makes a point of championing the “overlooked” solid-state build and claims it’s a more responsible choice in terms of sustainability, stating the Studio range is “repairable down to component level for the next 25 years.”

The Studio MiniRig is out now for £799 (approx $990). For more information, head to Ashdown Engineering (opens in new tab).