AXL Guitars Announces AXL USA 1216 Classic Sweepstakes

AXL Guitars has announced the AXL USA 1216 Classic Sweepstakes, which runs from October 16 to November 16.

Prizes include an AXL USA 1216 Classic guitar in Antique Brown, a guitar accessory kit and vintage hardshell case.

The winner will be chosen at random and announced on November 20.

The AXL USA 1216 Classic is hand-assembled in California with pro components and packs a lot of punch into a great-sounding, playable package. The 1216 Classic has a solid mahogany body, solid mahogany set neck and rosewood fretboard with Jescar Medium Jumbo frets.

Top-shelf components include Nashville-style Tune-O-Matic bridge, two AXL Alnico Humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic tuners, CTS pots, Graphtec Tusq XL nut, Orange Drop Capacitors and D'Addario EXL strings. With all assembly and set-up done in Hayward, California, the USA 1216 Classic is gig-ready right out of the box.

The prize package also includes the AXL Guitar Accessory Kit and a vintage-style hardshell case. The accessory kit comes with guitar stand, digital guitar tuner, cable, strap, polishing cloth and six medium-gauge picks. The vintage hardshell case comes with ultra-trong archtop 7-ply cross-grained wood construction, black tolex exterior, emerald crushed velvet interior, leather handle, 16mm high-density padding, six latches with one lock and an accessory compartment.

People residing in the United States who are at least 18 years old are eligible to enter to win.

Enter to win on the AXL Facebook page.

Learn more about the AXL USA 1216 Classic here.