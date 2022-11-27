On the lookout for a beginner bass guitar? Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we've found

We're well and truly in the thick of Cyber Weekend, and the team here at Guitar World are doing our best to bring you the very best deals on music gear from across the web.

And if you're looking to embark on a quest to learn bass guitar, now's most definitely the time to make that purchase and start playing.

With the abundance of choice out there, it can be hard to know exactly where to start, but lucky for you, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Weekend deals on beginner-friendly bass guitars, so you can get playing ASAP.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Precision Bass PH: $499 $374 (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its active split single coil and humbucker pickups, this is one of the most versatile P-Basses you can buy for under $500, and with a roasted maple neck and sculpted heel, it plays above its price tag, too. You can get also get the five-string for $397.49, down from $529.99.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH: $499 $374 (opens in new tab)

The Contemporary Active has the Jazz Bass look, but with a fresh active pickup edge. A Fender-designed active 9V preamp is onboard, packing controls for volume, pickup blend, traditional tone and stacked boost controls for bass and treble. A five-string version is also available, down from $529.99 to $397.49.

(opens in new tab) Squier Electric Bass Starter Pack: 50% off (opens in new tab)

If you're totally new to bass guitar, it's hard to know where to start in terms of buying gear. So why not go for a starter pack that's loaded with absolutely everything you need? This Cyber Weekend at Fender, you can get a bass guitar starter pack – complete with a Squier Precision Bass, Squier Rumble 15 amp, gig bag, strap, cable, picks, clip-on tuner and extra strings – for only $149, down from $299.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ: $299 , $224 (opens in new tab)

Featuring a host of player-friendly features, including a thin and lightweight body, slim C-shaped neck profile, PJ pickup configuration, open-gear tuning machines and a four-saddle bass bridge, the Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ is a solid option for any beginner. And this Cyber Weekend, you can save a cool $75.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ Pack: $399 , 369 (opens in new tab)

If you're thinking a starter pack is the way to go and you've got a little extra budget to spend, this Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ pack might just be the ticket. It features a Affinity Series Precision Bass PJ, Rumble 15 amp, padded gig bag, cable, strap, and even a three-month subscription to the online learning platform, Fender Play.

(opens in new tab) Squier Bronco Bass: save $52 (opens in new tab)

The Squier Bronco Bass offers both classic looks and quintessential tone at a very affordable price point, featuring a thin and lightweight body, uber-playable 30" short scale length, die-cast tuning machines and a Squier single-coil pickup for clear, articulate tone. And now, you can get your hands on one for just $157.