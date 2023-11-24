I’m on a mission to find the cheapest, smallest and best guitar tuner this Black Friday – here are the ones I’m considering

After recently making some adjustments to my pedalboard, I have come into this Black Friday with one goal in mind: to find the cheapest, smallest and best guitar tuner deal out there. As usual, there are a boatload of Black Friday guitar deals to get lost in, so I’ve tracked down the key products that meet this specific criteria.

There are plenty of them out there, but key highlights I’ve spotted so far include 60% off the Fender FT-1 on Amazon, 50% off the Super Snark and Super Snark Air on Guitar Center, and $20 off the Peterson StroboStomp Mini Pedal.

Why am I doing this? Well, I recently took delivery of a new overdrive pedal, and space isn’t exactly a luxury on my Pedaltrain Nano pedalboard, so I need to make room for it. My Line 6 HX Stomp multi-effects pedal, Xotic SP compressor pedal, Mad Professor Royal Blue and Boss CE-2W chorus pedal are untouchable, so I’m afraid it’s my chunky Boss TU-3 that has to make way.

I’m looking for either a mini pedal to squeeze in its place or, if that’s not possible, a clip-on tuner that will do the job. I am not compromising on quality or accuracy, and they have to be easy to operate, visible on stages, and reliable.

Peterson StroboStomp Mini: Was: $119 , now: $99

With its tiny form factor and top-mounted jacks, this space-saving tuner pedal is ideal for those looking to free up space on their 'board without comprising on quality or performance. Accurate up to 0.1 cents, pop-less true bypass, an LCD strobe display and variable LED colors are just some of the highlights of the Peterson StroboStomp Mini, which also has 80 tuning modes. It's $20 off at Guitar Center.

Snark Super Snark Air: Was $39 , now: $19

One of the most compact, low-profile clip-on tuners you'll find, the Super Snark Air is currently 50% off at Guitar Center. As long as you don't mind an airplane emblem attached to your guitar's headstock, this is a fine option: it offers 10 hours of accurate tuning via its bright LED display, and it can be used with guitars, basses and ukuleles.

Snark Super Snark Rechargeable: Was: $39 , now: $19

Another Snark tuner, the Super Snark Rechargeable is considered one of the best clip-on tuners on the market, and Guitar Center's $19 price tag here is a steal. It's got a bright display for dark stages and a sleek profile, so it won't stick out too much on your guitar. It might not be the most accurate tuner in the world, but at $19 we really have no issues.

Fender FT-1: Was: $24 , now: $9

No, that's not a typo: you can get a Fender clip-on tuner for just $9 at Amazon. That's a serious 60% saving for a top tuner from a top brand. It's a bit bulkier than some of the other tuners we've picked out, and it's dual-hinge design might not be the most flexible, but it is a Fender product, so you know you're buying quality. Plus, at just $9, we challenge you to find a cheaper clip-on tuner this Black Friday.

KLIQ UberTuner: Was: $23 , now: $15

A wild card in the 2023 Black Friday tuner race, the KLIQ UberTuner isn't quite the cheapest, but at $15 on Amazon it's still a savvy choice for those who might want something with a larger, more colorful display and a multi-point adjustable arm for ease of use. It's compatible with guitars, basses and ukuleles, and has a chromatic mode. What more do you need?

Even if you don’t find yourself in a similar predicament to me, it’s never a bad time to reappraise your tuner situation, especially when prices are as low as they are now. It goes without saying that a tuner is an absolute essential for all guitarists, be it a clip-on tuner for first-time players looking to keep their kit bag to a minimum, or a tuner pedal for those piecing together their pedalboard.

As well as keeping your guitar in tune when practicing or performing – whether that be standard, drop or open tunings – these handy gadgets are also key in helping with setups, for example aiding with intonation tweaks.

Clip-on tuners are, by their very nature, easier to carry around, and can be popped into a pocket or a gig bag to carry around, and help free up space on pedalboards – you just need to remember to key them charged or powered with fresh batteries.

Pedal alternatives, meanwhile, keep your rig sleek (not everyone would appreciate strapping a tuner to the headstock of their prized guitar) and have the added bonus of having a sound-muting bypass function that you don’t get with clip-ons.

When buying a tuner, the main things you want to look for are cent accuracy, usability and tuning modes. Basically, you want something that will offer a range of tunings and deliver them at a high standard. All of the above will help you do that.

For more deals, head over to our guide to the best Black Friday guitar deals.