Build a ukulele for only $20 with Harley Benton's Concert Ukulele DIY Kit

Affordable music gear purveyor Harley Benton has expanded its range of DIY instruments with a ready-to-assemble concert ukulele kit.

The new addition joins the company's existing lineup aimed at aspiring luthiers, which includes kits for single-cut, double-cut, Strat-, Jazzmaster- and Tele-style electric guitars, as well as a soprano ukulele model.

The Concert Ukulele DIY Kit includes all the pre-cut wood pieces, tuners and strings needed to create a fully fledged, functioning instrument. Builders will, however, need some tools of their own.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

While the wood included in the kit is pre-treated, users can paint or decorate it to their personal taste.

Says Harley Benton, “Building an instrument gives valuable insight into the luthier’s craft and provides players with first-hand experience of how the components combine, and how each part shapes the instrument’s feel and sound.”

The Concert Ukulele DIY Kit is available now for £18.90/€20.40/$20.65. For more information, head to Harley Benton.