Buy one plugin, get one free with this killer Valentine's Day plugin deal from Waves

As all guitarists know, our passion is an expensive one. We’re always looking for new and exciting ways to improve our recordings, usually at the expense of our bank balances – but right now, with the cost of living on the rise, we’re all looking for ways to save money without having to sacrifice our sound. The best guitar VSTs can often cost a fair bit, but with Waves’ Valentine’s Day buy one get one free sale now in full swing, you can upgrade your recording arsenal for less.

Waves is one of the industry’s biggest and most popular plugin creators, offering products to cover virtually every recording scenario, from mixing and mastering tools to amp modellers. From the classic-sounding Abbey Road Collection to the ultra-modern and unpredictable Berzerk Distortion – among many others – there’s not much that Waves’ plugins can’t do when it comes to making your tracks sound top-notch.

There are hundreds of plugins available in the Valentine’s Day sale this weekend – with many aimed squarely at guitar players – but here are some of our favorites.

PRS SuperModels: $129 , now $29.99

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith, Waves’ PRS SuperModels plugin models PRS’ Archon, Dallas and Blue Sierra/V9 amplifiers ultra-accurately. The range of tones available is vast – anywhere from aggressive distortion to boutique-style American cleans – and with eight different speaker cab IRs included, as well as the option to load your own third-party IRs, we can't find anything that these amps won't cover. Buy this plugin and get any of these plugins totally free.

Waves Platinum: Was $1,999.99 , now $269.99

Ok, so you were probably never going to spend full whack on this package, but right now Platinum is at a great price. Get your hands on 60 killer plugins for less than $270, which works out at $4.50 apiece. To get your hands on those plugins individually would cost the earth, so while they’re criminally cheap as part of the Valentine's Day sale we'd suggest you go for it – and get any of these plugins absolutely free at the same time.

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 , now 29.99

Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less, and claim any free plugin from this list.