“A multi-effects pedal on steroids”: Catalinbread’s Bitters reimagines Alesis’ cult sound-mangling DJ effects unit as a guitar pedal – and adds one crucial fix

The Bitters pedal offers a host of out there effects which can be tamed or intensified with a Mix knob

Catalinbread Bitters
(Image credit: Catalinbread)

Catalinbread has launched a reimagined take on the Alesis Bitrman multi-effects pedal. Dubbed the Bitters, it allows players to create “lush, usable effects or make your sound a digital mess”. 

The Bitters features four knobs, for Distortion, Phaser, Mix, and Dual, while a fifth control activates four sound-mangling effects: Decimator, Bitcrusher, Frequency Modulation, and Ring Modulation. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.