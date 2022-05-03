Charvel launches new Pro-Mod series Jake E. Lee signature guitar

The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist's new signature axe boasts a rosewood fretboard, a Seymour Duncan humbucker and two slanted DiMarzio single-coils

Charvel's new Jake E. Lee Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS HT RW guitar
Charvel led off 2022 with the announcement of four distinct, eye-catching signature guitars, among them a new model for former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee.

Though it's not Lee's first signature Charvel, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style electric guitar – which is now available to the public – is over $1,500 cheaper than the influential metal guitarist's existing USA Signature six-string. 

Based on Lee's 1975 model, the guitar features an alder body and a graphite-reinforced, bolt-on maple neck that sports a 12"-16" compound radius, 25.5” rosewood fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel. 

Sonically, the axe is driven by a Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 humbucker at the bridge, with two slanted DiMarzio SDS-1 DP111 single-coils in the neck and middle positions. These are controlled by just a single volume knob and a five-position blade pickup switch.

Elsewhere, the six-string features a hardtail bridge with a black base plate and Charvel tuning machines with pearl buttons. All hardware is finished slickly in black.

In keeping with its minimalist theme, the guitar – aside from its slanted single-coils – features little in the way of signature identifiers.

“When I was coming up in the ‘80s, Charvel was the cool guitar to have,” Lee said in a statement. “40 years later, it still is.” 

The Charvel Jake E. Lee Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS HT RW – to give it its full Christian name – is available now, in a Pearl White finish, for $1,299. It joins the recently-launched Sean Long Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT M, Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M and Henrik Danhage Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 in Charvel's stable of new-for-2022 signature models. 

For more info on the guitar, stop by Charvel.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.