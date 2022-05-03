Charvel launches new Pro-Mod series Jake E. Lee signature guitar

Charvel led off 2022 with the announcement of four distinct, eye-catching signature guitars, among them a new model for former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee.

Though it's not Lee's first signature Charvel, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style electric guitar – which is now available to the public – is over $1,500 cheaper than the influential metal guitarist's existing USA Signature six-string.

Based on Lee's 1975 model, the guitar features an alder body and a graphite-reinforced, bolt-on maple neck that sports a 12"-16" compound radius, 25.5” rosewood fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel)

Sonically, the axe is driven by a Seymour Duncan JB SH-4 humbucker at the bridge, with two slanted DiMarzio SDS-1 DP111 single-coils in the neck and middle positions. These are controlled by just a single volume knob and a five-position blade pickup switch.

Elsewhere, the six-string features a hardtail bridge with a black base plate and Charvel tuning machines with pearl buttons. All hardware is finished slickly in black.

(Image credit: Charvel)

In keeping with its minimalist theme, the guitar – aside from its slanted single-coils – features little in the way of signature identifiers.

“When I was coming up in the ‘80s, Charvel was the cool guitar to have,” Lee said in a statement. “40 years later, it still is.”

The Charvel Jake E. Lee Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS HT RW – to give it its full Christian name – is available now, in a Pearl White finish, for $1,299. It joins the recently-launched Sean Long Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH HT M, Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M and Henrik Danhage Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 in Charvel's stable of new-for-2022 signature models.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Charvel.