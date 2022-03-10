Charvel expands its bass guitar lineup with the five-string Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V

Charvel dropped a bounty of new products to kickstart 2022 – including four impressively appointed signature models for Sean Long, Satchel, Jake E Lee and Henrik Danhage, and a host of new body wood and finish options for its Pro-Mod series.

And the company shows no signs of slowing down, as it unveils a new bass guitar model, the five-string Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V, and two fresh finishes for its existing four-string Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ IV.

Appointments on the new Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V include a super-thin bolt-on caramelized maple Charvel “speed” neck with graphite reinforcement, 12"-16" compound-radius 20-fret caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges and Luminlay side dots and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel.

Electronics include a DiMarzio Area J DP551 bridge pickup and a Charvel 5-String split-coil P pickup in the bridge position, controlled via a volume pot – with push/pull functionality for active/passive options – a pickup blend knob and a three-band active EQ.

Other features include an alder body, Charvel HiMass bridge, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, open-gear tuners and a licensed Fender Precision Bass headstock.

In terms of finish options, the Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V is available in Metallic Black or Platinum Pearl. The existing Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ IV also now comes in these colorways, in addition to Lime Green Metallic and Mystic Blue options.

Price-wise, the Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ V retails at $1,099, while the Pro-Mod San Dimas PJ IV sells at $999. For more information, head to Charvel.