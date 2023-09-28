Charvel has released some stunning guitars this year – but these two limited-edition Pro-Mod models might be its best-looking offerings yet

Charvel has stated its intentions to end 2023 on a high by lifting the curtain on not one, but two limited-edition Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 models.

At first glance, Charvel has had a relatively quiet year on the electric guitar release front. Last year, for example, was pretty hectic, defined by the arrival of Jim Root’s first-ever Charvel signature guitar, the jaw-dropping Spacecaster and a smattering of Pro-Mod Style 1 models.

While this year has only really seen the arrival of Prashant Aswani’s signature model and three Japanese builds, these are equally significant models – a case of quality over quantity, if you will.

These flashy new Superstrats look to continue that mantra, with the two dazzling offerings arguably boasting Charvel’s finest finishes of the year.

Sure, the quilted maple tops of the Japanese models were nice, but nothing screams “Charvel” quite like these Green Glow and Aqua Flake finishes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel/YouTube) (Image credit: Charvel)

While these two six-string siblings are united in their ability to arrest attention, they are, in fact, two very different guitars.

Taking one at a time, the Green Glow Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E continues a growing line of sandblasted ash bodied-builds from Charvel, joining the likes of the Neon Pink model from 2020.

That ash body is joined by a maple speed neck with rolled edges, a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard, and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series locking tremolo, as well as a pair of Seymour Duncans – JBTM TB-4 in the bridge and ‘59TM SH-1N in the neck – that are controlled by master volume and tone knobs.

Additionally, that volume parameter doubles as a push/pull coil split for single-coil sounds.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charvel) (Image credit: Charvel)

The Aqua Flake Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M, meanwhile, drafts in an ash body that otherwise is paired with many of the aforementioned specs, including a Floyd Rose 1000 Series trem, a 12”-16” compound fretboard radius, and a maple speed neck.

This model keeps maple for the fingerboard, and (as the name implies) opts for a HSS configuration – Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge humbucker, Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 middle single-coil, and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP neck pickup – that can be sculpted via Volume and a No-Load tone knob.

Price-wise, the Green Glow model weighs in at $1,299, while the Aqua Flake guitar can be copped for $1,499.

Head over to Charvel to find out more.