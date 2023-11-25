I love cheap guitars, and trust me: you can get an amazing electric guitar for under $500 – that’s why I think these are this year’s best Black Friday deals

I’ve reviewed a lot of electric guitars over the years, and I don’t know what it is, but cheap ones just resonate with me. Maybe it’s because that way I don’t feel like the guitar is ‘better’ than me. Perhaps it’s because build quality has gotten so much better over the past decades. Or maybe it’s the fact I can afford to buy more – and that’s certainly the case this Black Friday.

We are seeing some crazy knockdown deals this year, but my highlight is a whopping $200 off the Sterling by Music Man Mariposa, a guitar I, ahem, ‘borrowed’ when it came through our doors for review.

Speaking of which, it earned itself 4.5 stars from our reviewer Chris Gill, who praised the model along with the Cutlass, which is also on sale, for “their distinctive character, standing far above the generic character of most competing solidbodies in their price range”.

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa: $599.99 , $399.99

One of the best Sterling by Music Man launches in recent years, this signature model for Mars Volta maverick Omar Rodriguez-Lopez is a no-nonsense, endlessly playable rock machine, with a slick roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, locking tuners and two tonesome custom humbuckers. We rated it 4.5/5, and it's available now from Musician's Friend with an almighty $200 off.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: $549.99 , now $479.99

If you're looking for a seriously versatile guitar that looks as good as it sounds then the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass, in stunning Rose Gold, is a must. This guitar is effortless to play and its HSS setup means it will cover a lot of sonic ground – and better yet, there's a mega $70 off right now.

I’m also jonesing for G&L’s Placentia ASAT, which has had $200 knocked off.

A Telecaster in all but name – G&L was, after all, founded by Leo Fender – the ASAT is a classic formula, delivered with the brand’s trademark attention to detail. And at $249(!), it undercuts most of Squier’s offerings.

G&L Placentia ASAT: was $449 now $249

G&L was founded by Leo Fender, and the company’s designs take inspiration from his work with Fender. So if you’re in the market for a Telecaster, this is a remarkable deal on a budget model with proper heritage. Its poplar body keeps the weight down, while its dual Tele pickups deliver all the tones you’d expect. And at $200 off at Musician’s Friend, this is an unbeatable deal.

There are also top bargains on an ultra-versatile Les Paul and some gorgeous Squiers, including a dual-humbucker Mustang for a ridiculous $149.

Scroll on down for all the info on our top picks this year, and hit up our Black Friday guitar deals and Black Friday beginner electric guitar deals guides for more offers.

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: $549 , now $399

What’s better than a Goldtop Les Paul? A discounted Goldtop Les Paul – and you can also snag this budget beauty in Ebony, Wine Red and Pacific Blue finishes. Loaded with Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with push/pull coil-splitting, this is a surprisingly versatile guitar, while its maple-topped mahogany body nails the classic LP vibe – and right now you can bag $100 off at Musician’s Friend.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster: $429 $349

Be still, our aching wallets: this offset stunner comes in three of the all-time best Fender finishes – Daphne Blue, Shell Pink and Surf Green – and delivers all the typical Jazzmaster playability via a rhythm/lead circuit, two Alnico single coils and a floating vibrato system. And it’s now $110 off at Musician’s Friend. What are you waiting for?

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass: $549.99 , now $479.99

If you are looking for a seriously versatile axe that looks as good as it sounds then the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass, in stunning Rose Gold, is a must! This guitar is effortless to play and its HHS setup means it will cover a lot of sonic ground - and better yet, there's a mega $70 off right now!

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: was $599 , now $449

What do you call a guitar that has you covered for everything from jazz to blues, indie to classic rock and more? Easy, it’s the ES-335. Check out the ES-335 Traditional Pro. It’s on sale for $449 (down from $599) with a choice of Inverness Green, or Metallic Gold. You'll get a double-bound, 5-ply maple body, a mahogany neck (with the classic dot fretboard markers) and a pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. Bag yourself a slice of semi-hollow royalty for less before they’re gone.

Squier Classic Vibe Jag: Was $499.99 , now $399.99

Next up is the retro-inspired '60s Jag in the eye-catching Silver Sparkle finish. This guitar has all the vintage charm of an original Jag but without the hefty price tag. Right now this guitar is down to $399.99, that's a saving of $100. Price check: Sweetwater $459.99

Squier Affinity Jazzmaster: $279.99 , $223.99

This low-cost series is superb for beginners and now offers more choice than ever. We can't get enough of the Affinity Jazzmaster, its lightweight body, slim and comfortable C-shaped neck and Squier single-coil Jazzmaster pickups add up to a guitar that is way more than the sum of its parts.

Epiphone SG Traditional Pro: was $499 , now $379

A contemporary take on Gibson’s classic rock machine. The Traditional Pro has a speedy SlimTaper neck (with rolled fretboard edges), while the pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers are wired to a push-pull volume pot, opening up coil-splitting tone and phase-switched options. Elsewhere, it keeps the traditional mahogany body and neck combo with a rock solid LockTone tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece. Here it’s back in Graphite Black and Metallic Gold, knocking $120 off the list price, in the process.