Looking to help kickstart your kid's journey to guitar stardom? We've curated the best guitar pack deals of Cyber Weekend

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Weekend is just getting started, meaning there are still a ton of surviving Black Friday guitar deals for you to sink your teeth into.

Though this time of year is ripe for veteran players looking for their next high-end electric guitar or acoustic guitar, it's also the perfect time for beginners and young players to start their guitar-playing journey, with some mouth-watering savings to be had on a range of entry level gear.

As such, we've tracked down the best guitar pack deals currently floating on the internet – and trust us when we say there are some real winners to be found.

For kids and curious music fans alike, guitar packs are the perfect gateway into the world of guitar, often delivering solidly built, impressive-sounding instruments with just about every accessory you could ever dream of needing to set you on your way.

So, rather than picking through the mountain of guitar amps, guitar straps, guitar capos, guitar cables and guitar picks on offer and assembling what will inevitably be a pricey first rig, you can get all the above – and sometimes even more – all in one transaction.

Alas, because of their budget-friendly nature, it's not uncommon for some companies to skimp on quality and provide six-strings that deliver sub-pay playing experiences.

But do not fear: we've sifted through the swathes of starter packs and honed in on the best of the best, which you can find below.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Les Paul Special-I Player Pack: was $249 , now $199 (opens in new tab)

Despite being wrongly seen as inferior Gibsons by some, Epiphones are in fact used be a handful of the best guitarists on the planet, and for $50 off you can get in on the action with this solid single-cut. The guitar will let you channel your inner Slash, while the included amp, strap, cable and picks will see you through your first stages as an aspiring player. This pack has been around for a while, and for good reason: it's one of the best you can get.

(opens in new tab) Squier Stratocaster Pack: was $289 , now $217 (opens in new tab)

If Strats are your thing, you'd be hard pressed to find an entry level pack that trumps this one. With a 25.5" scale length, three single-coils and a faithful Strat control layout, the guitar is the perfect way to get acquainted with the authentic Fender feel and sound, with the amp, strap, cable and picks all there to help you through your first sonic steps. It's available in Sunburst or Black, and can be snapped up for $80 off its usual price.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster Starter Pack: was $389 , now $253 (opens in new tab)

Squier's Affinity Series is heralded for offering impressive spec sheets that wouldn't look out of place on guitars with much dearer price tags, and this HSS Strat (currently a whopping $136 off) is a prime example. The C-profile maple neck, lightweight body and two-point tremolo make this an effortless beast to playe, while the bridge humbucker brings some extra sonic power to the table. Of course, the usual extras are also included.

(opens in new tab) Squier Electric Bass Starter Pack: was $299 , now $149 (opens in new tab)

For fans of Flea or Geddy Lee, Squier's bass starter pack is an insane $150 off at the moment, meaning for just $149 you can get a Precision-style bass, gig bag, bass amp, strap, stand and more. We're actually surprised ourselves at just how good this deal looks: even at $299, this pack presents a generous proposition, so $150 off is a no-brainer

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass pack: was $399 , now $369 (opens in new tab)

Slightly pricier but still a deal worthy of attention, this pack has been cherry-picked because of that tasty sunburst Squier Affinity Series Precision Bass, which is one of the best beginner basses money can buy thanks to its poplar body, maple neck and thumping ceramic single-coil. It's also available in black for $299, with both arriving with a gig bag, bass amp, guitar strap and cable.

(opens in new tab) Donner DST-100S starter pack: was $229 , now $143 (opens in new tab)

Donner is a solid alternative to the familiar household brands. Here, the guitar is as good as it gets at this price range (now reduced by almost $90) featuring a poplar body, maple neck and HSS configuration. The extras also make this a deal worth shouting about: the accompanying guitar amp is portable, and the guitar arrives with a capo, cable, strap, clip-on tuner and gig bag.

(opens in new tab) Donner DTC-100 starter pack: was $199 , now $99 (opens in new tab)

This one doesn't come with a guitar amp, but the Tele-inspired guitar does come with a gig bag, cable and strap all for just $99. As things stand that's a saving of $100. With Donner's quality, this is probably one of the best-priced entry level single-cuts you'll find this Cyber Weekend.