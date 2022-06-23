D'Angelico unveils elegant new Excel DC, SS XT electric guitars

By published

Unlike their standard counterparts, these new-for-2022 models feature a Scroll-Style headstock and laminated quilted maple top

D'Angelico's 2022 (left) Excel DC XT and Excel SS XT models
(Image credit: D'Angelico Guitars)

D'Angelico has unveiled two new electric guitars, the Excel DC XT and Excel SS XT.

Essentially, the two XT models are premium versions of their standard counterparts, with a few upgrades – namely a quilted maple top and retro Scroll-Style headstock. 

Elsewhere, the two guitars each feature a laminated maple back and sides and a C-shape neck sporting a 16" radius rosewood fretboard (as opposed to the Excel SS's ebony 'board) with 22 frets. 

Sounds on both instruments come by way of a pair of Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers, controlled by two volume knobs, two tone knobs (each of which have push/pull coil-splitting capabilities) and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

As for other hardware, the Excel XT guitars are both outfitted with a swanky gold Tune-O-Matic bridge with a stopbar tailpiece, a five-ply Tortoise Scalini pickguard, and – in keeping with the guitars' classy theme – vintage Grover 150 Imperial tuners.

Both the D'Angelico Excel DC XT and Excel SS XT are available now, for $1,999 and $2,099, respectively. Both guitars come in Vintage Natural and Iced Tea Burst finishes, while the former is also available with Guitar Center-exclusive Amaretto Burst and Charcoal Burst colorways. Both models also come with a deluxe hardshell case.

It's the second new development in D'Angelico's Excel collection this month, following the revamping of the New York-based company's Excel acoustics

For more info on both new models, visit D'Angelico (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.