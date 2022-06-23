D'Angelico unveils elegant new Excel DC, SS XT electric guitars

D'Angelico has unveiled two new electric guitars, the Excel DC XT and Excel SS XT.

Essentially, the two XT models are premium versions of their standard counterparts, with a few upgrades – namely a quilted maple top and retro Scroll-Style headstock.

Elsewhere, the two guitars each feature a laminated maple back and sides and a C-shape neck sporting a 16" radius rosewood fretboard (as opposed to the Excel SS's ebony 'board) with 22 frets.

Sounds on both instruments come by way of a pair of Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers, controlled by two volume knobs, two tone knobs (each of which have push/pull coil-splitting capabilities) and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

As for other hardware, the Excel XT guitars are both outfitted with a swanky gold Tune-O-Matic bridge with a stopbar tailpiece, a five-ply Tortoise Scalini pickguard, and – in keeping with the guitars' classy theme – vintage Grover 150 Imperial tuners.

Both the D'Angelico Excel DC XT and Excel SS XT are available now, for $1,999 and $2,099, respectively. Both guitars come in Vintage Natural and Iced Tea Burst finishes, while the former is also available with Guitar Center-exclusive Amaretto Burst and Charcoal Burst colorways. Both models also come with a deluxe hardshell case.

It's the second new development in D'Angelico's Excel collection this month, following the revamping of the New York-based company's Excel acoustics.

For more info on both new models, visit D'Angelico (opens in new tab).