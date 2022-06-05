D'Angelico revamps its Excel Series acoustic collection for 2022

We've seen an abundance of new acoustic guitar releases at NAMM 2022 so far, including ‘The 60th’, Takamine's six-string ode to its 60 years in the guitar-making business, and Vintage's Historic Series – a line of no-nonsense spruce/mahogany strummers – to name a couple of examples.

And D'Angelico – not to miss out on the action for not physically being at the show – has fully revamped its Excel Series acoustic collection for 2022.

All priced at $999, the line now consists of four models: the dreadnought cutaway-shaped Bowery, OM-sized Tammany, dreadnought-non-cutaway Lexington and the grand auditorium-style Gramercy. All four are offered in three finish options: Vintage Natural, Autumn Burst and Vintage Sunburst.

Spruce tops and mahogany backs and sides make for the builds of all four models, while each also features a satin-finished mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, scalloped X bracing and a Fishman Sonitone preamp system with volume and tone controls.

Other features present on all four models include a throwback scroll-style headstock with a mother-of-pearl D'Angelico logo and Excel Shield logo, Grover 109 Super Rotomatic tuners, an ebony fingerboard with dot inlays, 25" scale length, 20 frets, a C-shape neck profile and a dovetail neck joint.

For more information on any of the new Excel Series acoustics, head to D'Angelico (opens in new tab).