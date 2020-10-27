D’Angelico unveils sumptuous limited-edition models with new colors and pickups

D’Angelico has unveiled seven new limited additions to its professional-geared Deluxe Series of electric guitars.

The models feature custom electronics exclusive to the D’Angelico Deluxe Series from Seymour Duncan and TV Jones, premium tonewoods and fresh finishes.

The new offerings on tap are Atlantic, Deluxe Brighton, Deluxe Bedford SH, DC, SS, 175 and Mini DC designs, all of which are now available in three new finishes: Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green.

Deluxe DC in Matte Green Surf (Image credit: D'Angelico Guitars)

The semi-hollow Deluxe Bedford is loaded with Seymour Duncan Five-Two pickups in the neck and middle positions and a Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbucker in the bridge, while the double-cutaway Deluxe Brighton, single-cut Deluxe Atlantic and semi-hollow Deluxe SS, Deluxe Mini DC and Deluxe DC boast Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 pickups.

The fully-hollow Deluxe 175, meanwhile, is loaded with two TV Jones DA-Tron humbuckers and features coil-splitting push/pull tone knobs.

Deluxe Bedford in Matte Charcoal (Image credit: D'Angelico Guitars)

All models are being produced in a run of just 50 each per finish, and are available at select dealers starting at $1,499.

For more information, head to D’Angelico.