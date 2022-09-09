Has Darkglass just announced the ultimate overdrive pedal for bass guitarists?

The Finnish bass gear experts at Darkglass Electronics have unveiled perhaps their greatest pedal yet, the Microtubes Infinity.

In terms of tone-sculpting, Infinity may well be right: the new pedal combines all three Microtubes distortions (B3K, Vintage and X) and a multiband compressor into one pedal.

Each distortion has five selectable modes and a six-band graphic EQ with Darkglass’s nifty touch-sensitive sliders, while selectable cabinet simulation – with five onboard IRs – can be blended between distortions.

The multiband compressor can also function on every mode, while the distortion and compression can be bypassed independently.

Besides the usual Blend, Level and Drive pots, the Infinity features Darkglass’s Tone-Era control, which adjusts between, well, different eras of bass tone, from woolier vintage sounds to more cutting contemporary tones.

All settings can be saved as presets, while I/O is comprehensive: there are XLR, headphone and stereo line outputs, mono and aux inputs and MIDI input via 1/8".

This being Darkglass, you also get Bluetooth and USB-C, allowing the pedal to function as a four-channel audio interface, as well as giving players access to Darkglass Suite software for editing presets and loading IRs.

The Darkglass Microtubes Infinity is available now for $599 – check out Darkglass Electronics (opens in new tab) for more info.

Notably, the pedal is the first release since Korg’s acquisition of Darkglass Electronics earlier this year in a bid to become a leader in the bass gear market.