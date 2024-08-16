“It will play like a beast, be a 24-fret guitar, and have the heel shaved down:” Dave Mustaine issues an update on his long-awaited Gibson Les Paul – which could be his most radical signature model yet

Dave Mustaine is continuing to build on his relationship with Gibson, as the Megadeth founder has confirmed that a signature Les Paul is definitely in the works.

“I love what’s going on with my Gibson relationship. I look at a lot of that stuff,” he says in the latest Guitarist issue.

“We’re doing some models, like the Flying V with 24 frets, and we’ve talked about a couple of others and are making them perfect. One of those is the Dave Mustaine Les Paul. It will play like a beast, be a 24-fret guitar, and have the heel shaved down.”

Mustaine previously teased the release of the Les Paul in a 2022 interview with Songfacts, saying, “We're working on the Explorer, and we have a 24-fret Les Paul I finished creating, but this is something for next year, maybe the year after.”

His guitar tech, Bryan Jones, also hinted at a signature Les Paul, posting a photo of what we can only assume is this guitar on social media in November 2022. The post has since been removed.

(Image credit: Gibson / Bryan Jones/Instagram)

The guitar, pictured above, has similar black hardware and inlays to Mustaine's signature Flying Vs, with added witch-hat knobs. It sports 24 frets, his signature Seymour Duncan pickups, and a black finish.

So far, the Dave Mustaine collection includes the flagship Flying V EXP model with Seymour Duncan Thrash Factor pickups, the limited-edition and higher-end Flying V EXP Rust in Peace (currently sold out online), and the Songwriter, the first-ever Gibson acoustic with a 24-fret fingerboard.

In addition to these Gibson models, Mustaine has a more affordable line of signature guitars with Epiphone and Kramer: the Epiphone Dave Mustaine Flying V Prophecy, the Custom, and the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard. These models were released last year after being initially announced back in February 2021.

Dave Mustaine Flying Vâ„¢ EXP - YouTube Watch On

In other Dave Mustaine news, Gibson recently released signature electric guitar strings with the Megadeth leader. The top-heavy set promises to “bring out the best in his signature Gibson guitars” and was unveiled alongside a signature guitar strap.