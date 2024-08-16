“It will play like a beast, be a 24-fret guitar, and have the heel shaved down:” Dave Mustaine issues an update on his long-awaited Gibson Les Paul – which could be his most radical signature model yet

The signature Les Paul had previously been teased by Mustaine and his guitar tech in 2022

Dave Mustaine performs on stage with Megadeth at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest at Foro Pegaso
(Image credit: Carlos Santiago/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Dave Mustaine is continuing to build on his relationship with Gibson, as the Megadeth founder has confirmed that a signature Les Paul is definitely in the works.

“I love what’s going on with my Gibson relationship. I look at a lot of that stuff,” he says in the latest Guitarist issue.

