“I think it makes me sound more like Hendrix, don’t you?” David Gilmour saves Comfortably Numb performance after his Jimi Hendrix guitar strap snaps mid-song

By
published

Even the greatest guitarists can be blighted with on-stage mishaps – but Gilmour managed to recover in time for song's iconic solo

David Gilmour breaks Hendrix strap during Comfortably Numb, Rome, Circus Maximus, 28 September 2024 - YouTube David Gilmour breaks Hendrix strap during Comfortably Numb, Rome, Circus Maximus, 28 September 2024 - YouTube
Watch On

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a certified legend of the instrument, no one is immune to electric guitar mishaps. Just ask David Gilmour.

Phil Weller
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.