Ditto+ looper, Plethora X5 and more slashed by up to $150 in Sweetwater’s TC Electronic pedal sale

When in the market for new effects we’ve all got certain criteria that a pedal has to meet, whether it’s the sounds on offer, physical size, price, ease of use or something else. It can be hard to find genuinely great sounding pedals that fit the bill and don’t cost the earth - but not anymore. Sweetwater is offering up to $150 off a range of nine TC Electronic pedals as part of their Black Friday sale - so now’s your chance to get some great effects without busting the bank.

Since its formation in 1976, TC Electronic has produced some epic effects pedals. Starting out with the iconic SCF Stereo Chorus and Flanger, their innovative nature has led them to become one of the all-time favorites and a mainstay of many pedalboards . 2011 saw them introduce the revolutionary TonePrint technology, which allows you to beam custom effects into your pedals through your guitar via your phone, and now, 10 years later, it’s still as impressive as ever.

There are nine pedals available in this deal at Sweetwater, but here are four of our favorites. For more effects deals, take a look at our Black Friday guitar deals page - or the Sweetwater Black Friday page if you’d like to browse through our picks from their entire sale.

TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149, now $99.99 TC Electronic Ditto+ Looper: $149, now $99.99

TC Electronic’s Ditto looper pedal is an industry favorite. Having been a stalwart in the world of live looping for some time, this update to the Ditto - the Ditto+ - is a welcome one. With 60-minutes of recording time onboard, we challenge you to run out of space - and with 99 slots to save your loops and unlimited overdubs, the Ditto+ is sure to take your looping game to the next level. Get $49.01 off at Sweetwater now. Read the full TC Electronic Ditto+ review here.

TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler: $99, now $74.99 TC Electronic Mimiq Doubler: $99, now $74.99

The Mimiq Doubler easily and quickly enables you to simulate double tracked guitars from your pedalboard. The Mimiq features controls for Tightness, Dry signal, Effect and Dubs - giving you plenty of options to tweak your double tracked tone to suit the occasion. Unlike most pedals in this price range, the Mimiq has stereo inputs and outputs, making this pedal a versatile, powerful addition to your ‘board.

TC Electronic Flashback 2 X4: $219, now $149.99 TC Electronic Flashback 2 X4: $219, now $149.99

TC’s Flashback delay pedal has been one of their most popular effects units to date, thanks to its combination of versatility and value for money. You can imagine how pleased we were then, to see the X4 version of the Flashback on sale at Sweetwater this Black Friday. It’s a delay pedal with 10 different delay types, 10 different note subdivisions, 6 TonePrint slots to load your favorite presets - as well as a 40-second looper. All this, rounded off with stereo inputs and outputs, makes the X4 a must-have this Black Friday.

TC Electronic Plethora X5: Was $549, now $399 TC Electronic Plethora X5: Was $549, now $399

Ever felt like you just want all the pedals, all the time? We feel your pain - and that’s why we’re stoked to see TC’s Plethora multi-effects unit on sale with Sweetwater this Black Friday. The X5 is capable of delivering 5 simultaneous effects, and has 15 TonePrints per effect - meaning you’ll probably never run out of combinations to try. It also has 127 custom pedalboard presets, Cab sims, and FX loop, Bluetooth and MIDI In and Thru. Save $150 on the most versatile TC pedal on the market. Read the full TC Electronic Plethora X5 review here.

