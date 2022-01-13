Donner pedals are 20% off throughout January! Treat your 'board to a budget pedal overhaul

Trending

Save up to $25 on loopers, distortion pedals, chorus, reverb, delay and more with this epic effects pedal deal

(Image credit: Donner)

We’ve all experienced it. There’s room on our pedalboards, but no pedals within our budget to fill it. It’s a dreaded scenario for us guitarists, halting the flow of our creative juices and making our ‘boards look bare and unloved. If only we could find a range of durable, metal-enclosed pedals that don’t cost the earth. Well, how does 20% off all Donner pedals until February 28 with the code pedal20 sound?

Donner is a relative newcomer to the world of music gear, gaining popularity originally through their effects pedals and accessories. Now, their range of products is as vast as can be; acoustic guitars, electric guitars, electronic drum sets, guitar amps, ukuleles, digital pianos, saxophones… the list goes on. We’re focusing on their effects pedals for now though - and while we haven’t got the time to mention all of them, we’ve included a few of our favorite cheap guitar pedals below. 

All Donner effects pedals: 20% off

If you love experimenting with effects pedals, then this 20%-off-everything deal could be a game changer. Choose from any of Donner’s loopers, overdrives, compressors, multi-effects and more, and upgrade your pedalboard to the next level. Just make sure to use the code pedal20 at checkout. 

Donner Circle Looper: Was $130

Donner Circle Looper: Was $130, now $105
Donner’s Circle Looper is their most advanced looper pedal yet. The Circle not only has 44.1kHz and 24-bit sampling capabilities, but also contains a sophisticated and extensive drum machine with 100 in-built grooves. Looping whole tracks is super easy with up to 4 minutes of looping time per track, and with 160 minutes of total recording capacity, the only thing holding you back is your creativity. Get 20% off with code pedal20

Donner Dumbal Drive: Was $48.49

Donner Dumbal Drive: Was $48.49, now $39
Now, we’ve all heard that iconic Dumble overdrive tone - although without a sizeable lottery win, owning one of the amps is no more than a distant dream. That’s where the Dumbal Drive overdrive pedal comes in. This drive pedal is capable of anything from a clean boost to a crunchy helping of gain, and with a two-band EQ, volume and gain controls, there’s plenty of scope for tone-sculpting. 

Donner Mod Square Modulation: Was $64

Donner Mod Square Modulation: Was $64, now $51
If your pedalboard real estate comes at a premium, then the humble mini pedal could be your new best friend. The Mod Square from Donner is a 7-in-1 digital modulation pedal, offering a huge array of tones in a small, convenient footprint. Phaser, tremolo, rotary, vibrato, flanger and two different types of chorus make up this pedals’ tonal arsenal - and with a discounted price of a little over 50 bucks, we’d say that’s pretty good value for money.

Donner Alpha Cruncher multi-fx: Was $68

Donner Alpha Cruncher multi-fx: Was $68, now $55
If you’re looking for an all-in-one alternative to a cluttered pedalboard, then the Alpha Cruncher could be just what you need. With delay, chorus and distortion all on tap, you’ll have most of your tones covered with one pedal - and although the controls are fairly minimalistic, you won’t find yourself missing out with this super-affordable multi-effects pedal. Get this pedal for under $55 when you use the code pedal20 at checkout.

