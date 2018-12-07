Download Positive Grid's BIAS FX LE Software for Free, Now Through Sunday

Positive Grid announces that users worldwide can now download the BIAS FX LE amp-and-effects processor for free for a limited time from December 7 - 9, 2018. BIAS FX LE gives users a taste of the fully featured BIAS FX Pro in a smaller package. Download it here, and watch Tosin Abasi demo the software below.

Included are three amps plus six effects — the authentic-sounding ‘77 Silvertone (Clean), ‘69 Plexiglas (Crunch), and ‘92 Treadplate (High Gain) amplifiers. It also includes a range of great-sounding effect pedals for users to expand their effects arsenal: a Treble Boost, 6-band EQ, an 808 OD stomp box, a Chorus, plus digital delay and reverb pedals.

During this holiday season, users will be able to upgrade from the free version to both BIAS FX Standard and Professional for 50% off the regular price. BIAS FX is designed from the ground up with a no-compromise mindset on sound quality. With all the latest algorithms from Positive Grid’s audio signal processing research, it provides detailed, authentic emulations of a treasure trove of analog pedals and studio racks. Plus dual custom BIAS Amp Match models and dual signal chains. Users also can share and download thousands of pedalboards on the cloud via ToneCloud, Positive Grid’s cloud-based tone community.

Learn more and download BIAS FX LE for free at positivegrid.com/promotions.