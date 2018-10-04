Doyle Bramhall II Shares Official Video for “Everything You Need,” Featuring Eric Clapton

Doyle Bramhall II has released the official video for his song “Everything You Need,” which features Eric Clapton. The song comes from Bramhall’s new album, Shades, out October 5 via Provogue.

In addition to his extensive solo career, Bramhall has played with artists ranging from Elton John and Gregg Allman to Allen Toussaint and T-Bone Burnett. He has also collaborated closely with Clapton for close to two decades, performing on albums including Riding with the King, Me and Mr. Johnson and Old Sock.

Said Bramhall about “Everything You Need,” "Recording this song and making this video was an adventure, for sure. I started writing this song in the northeast corner of Poland on a European tour last year and recorded it in Brooklyn, NY, a few months later. When I first heard it back after recording it, I immediately thought it would be something Eric would dig and asked him if he would be interested in playing on it. He said if I could come to him he could do it. So I got on the first flight and we recorded his part. I then took it home to finish.

“When it was ready, I asked Abe Rounds and Chris Bruce from Meshell Ndegeocello's band to be the band for the video and then called legendary drummer James Gadson (from Bill Withers, Charles Wright, Dyke and the Blazers and more) to make a cameo appearance since he had been in the last video. He was cool enough to indulge me. It was definitely a fun ride making this song and video."

Speaking about Shades, Bramhall said: "The new record finally feels like I'm comfortable in my own skin, like I don't have anything to prove other than trying to express myself as honestly as I can.

“As an artist, writer and producer, I'm in a good place, and I think I can allow this flow of music to come out and form a real body of work that my fans can appreciate. I'm thrilled to have them go on this journey with me."

Shades album art and track list can be viewed below:

1. Love and Pain

2. Hammer Ring

3. Everything You Need (feat. Eric Clapton)

4. London to Tokyo

5. Searching For Love (feat. Norah Jones)

6. Live Forever (feat. Greyhounds)

7. Break Apart to Mend

8. She'll Come Around

9. The Night

10. Parvanah

11. Consciousness

12. Going Going Gone (feat. Tedeschi Trucks Band)