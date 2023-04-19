Emily Wolfe has teased a white-finished version of her Epiphone Sheraton Stealth signature guitar – and it looks ridiculously classy

It’s only April, but we’ve already seen a huge range of flashy new signature guitars hit the market, from Ibanez’s bumper pack of artist electric guitars to Jim James’ recently released Epiphone ES-335.

More are inevitably going to arrive as the months fly by, but it looks as though Emily Wolfe – already the proud owner of an Epiphone Sheraton Stealth model – will stake a strong claim as having one of the best of the bunch by the time 2023 draws to a close.

Why? Because she’s just teased an upcoming white-finished version of her Epi model, and it’s about as classy as it comes.

Taking to social media, the blues rocker posted a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at what looks like a promotional photoshoot for the guitar, with Wolfe tagging Epiphone in the picture’s caption.

At a glance, it looks to be a like-for-like companion to her black-finished flagship signature six-string, though, obviously, with a glorious white colorway complementing the gold hardware.

As such, it will probably sound and play just as good as it looks, with the premiere Sheraton Stealth arriving with a maple body, ‘60s Slim Taper C mahogany neck and Indian laurel fretboard, as well as a pair of Epiphone Alnico Pro humbuckers.

An especially noteworthy appointment to the Sheraton Stealth was the Trini Lopez-inspired diamond f-holes, which were selected due to an appreciation for Lopez and Dave Grohl's models as well as their nuanced resonance.

What is also particularly intriguing about Wolfe’s upcoming model, though, is that it will be the latest in a growing list of white-finished, gold hardware’d, White Falcon-vibed signature guitars arriving this year.

Indeed, it seems as though such aesthetics are popular among players in 2023, with Wolfe’s own model following Lari Basilio’s LB1-WH, Chris Robertson’s semi-hollow Chapman guitar and Mateus Asato’s two new-look Suhr Classic T models.

A post shared by Emily Wolfe (@emilywolfemusic) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It leads us to believe we’ll be seeing more white-and-gold combo models over the coming months.

There’s no word on when Wolfe’s newest model will arrive, but she's already been spotted playing the design on stage during a handful recent shows, meaning an official announcement might not be too far off.

In the meantime, head over to Emily Wolfe's Instagram account (opens in new tab) and Epiphone’s official website (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with developments.