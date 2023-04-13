NAMM 2023: Ibanez announces bumper signature guitar drop, introducing new models for Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Lari Basilio, Paul Stanley, Martin Miller and Ichika Nito

NAMM 2023: Ibanez has kicked off its NAMM season in classic Ibanez fashion by premiering its 2023 lineup of signature guitars, which contains updated, upgraded and limited-edition electric guitars for six of its standout artists.

In the limited-edition camp, new models have been bestowed to Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Paul Stanley, with the latter celebrating the 45th anniversary of his PS10 six-string by way of a celebratory anniversary model, the PS3CM.

There are further anniversary offerings on the cards for both Vai and Satch, with 2023 marking the 35th anniversary of both Vai's partnership with Ibanez and Satriani's famed JS model.

As such, these iconic instruments have been reimagined with never-before-used finishing techniques, eye-catching aesthetics and fresh pickup configurations.

In the second half of the drop, Lari Basilio, Ichika Nito and Martin Miller have all been awarded new signature six-strings, with Basilio’s long-awaited LB1-WH – a white-finished version of her flagship LB1, which she teased back last year – staking a strong claim for being the nicest of the bunch.

Having said that, Ichika Nito’s surprise sophomore signature model is equally intriguing, having swapped out the headless Quest template of his first-ever Ibanez guitar from 2021 in favor of a guitar design much closer to his heart: the Talman.

Miller’s own model also marks a drastic departure from the fusion maestro’s original MM1 and MM7 models, boasting a new HSS pickup configuration.

Read on for a full breakdown of each of Ibanez’s 2023 signature models.

Ibanez Steve Vai PIA77BON

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Steve Vai PIA77BON (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Steve Vai PIA77BON (Image credit: Ibanez)

2023 marks 35 years of partnership between Steve Vai and Ibanez, and the two parties have celebrated in the best way possible with quite possibly the most dazzling PIA mode yet. Boasting a hydro-dipped multicolor swirl finish inspired by classic JEM and UV models and crafted using a finishing technique not used on any other Ibanez production model, the PIA77BON features an alder body, five-piece maple/walnut neck and a rosewood fretboard.

The finish has been passionately labeled by Vai as “Brilliance of Now” (hence the BON model name), with the striking six-string pairing its premium looks with characteristically premium PIA appointments, including jumbo stainless steel frets with Prestige fret edge treatment, a Lo-Pro Edge tremolo, DiMarzio UtoPIA pickups and Gotoh machine heads.

Other notable specs include a scalloped fretboard between the 21st and 24th frets, Luminlay side dots and a high-pass push/pull pot on the volume control.

The PIA77BON will be available for $8,499.

Ibanez Joe Satriani JS1BKP and JS3CR

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Joe Satriani JS1BKP (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Joe Satriani JS1BKP (Image credit: Ibanez)

2023 is also a big year for Joe Satriani, who celebrates the 35th birthday of his Ibanez JS line. As such, the Japanese brand has unveiled not one, but two luxurious iterations of Satch’s go-to guitar.

The first, the JS1BKP, reflects Satch’s passion for the Paisley aesthetics, and specifically pays homage to the personally commissioned, Custom Shop-built model that has become a staple of his touring arsenal in recent years. This one-off model has been rebooted as the limited-edition JS1BKP, featuring an alder body, three-piece maple/bubinga neck and rosewood fretboard.

Elsewhere, the Paisley patterned beauty boasts Sustainiac Driver and DiMarzio Satchur8 pickups – with the former working alongside a three-way mini mode switch – as well as an Edge tremolo, Gotoh machine heads and a high-pass filter push/pull volume control.

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Joe Satriani JS3CR (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Joe Satriani JS3CR (Image credit: Ibanez)

Satch’s second signature six-string of the drop, the Chrome Boy-inspired JS3CR, is perhaps more familiar, though swaps the original’s HSS configuration for a dual humbucker setup – DiMarzio PAF Pro and DiMarzio Satchur8 – and returns a basswood body to the chrome-finished JS lineup.

According to Ibanez, the two DiMarzios were carefully chosen by Satch “in order to offer the best tonal combination with the JS3CR’s basswood body”.

Other appointments include a maple neck, rosewood fretboard and 22 medium frets with Prestige fret edge treatment. An Edge tremolo, Gotoh machine heads, coil-tap tone knob switch and a high-pass filter on the volume control also make the cut.

In terms of price, the Paisley JS1BKP is slightly cheaper at $3,499, while the Chrome Boy reboot will be available for $5,399.

Ibanez Paul Stanley PS3CM

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Paul Stanley PS3CM (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Paul Stanley PS3CM (Image credit: Ibanez)

Paul Stanley’s PS3CM is the final limited-edition signature guitar on offer from Ibanez – this time a 45th anniversary model – with the black mirror acrylic-equipped Iceman looking to painstakingly recreate the Kiss maestro’s classic “Cracked Mirror” PS – but with “an added visual twist”.

Each piece of black mirror acrylic was cut to be an exact match to Stanley’s original Cracked Mirror model, and affixed to the guitar at identical angles. Under the mirrored mosaic, the PS3CM features a three-piece maple neck, ebony fretboard and an African mahogany body with maple top.

As for hardware and electronics, the guitar’s tones come by way of Seymour Duncan ‘59 model and Custom 5 pickups, which are joined by lots of Gotoh gear: a GE103B-T bridge, GE101Z-T tailpiece and Gotoh machine heads.

The PS3CM will have a price tag of $6,999.

Ibanez Lari Basilio LB1-WH

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Lari Basilio LB1-WH (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Lari Basilio LB1-WH (Image credit: Ibanez)

Ever since Lari Basilio took to social media and gave guitarists a glimpse of what seemed to be a white-finished version of her flagship LB1 signature, an official re-release of one of Ibanez’s best-selling signature models in recent years was only a matter of time.

Well, that time is now, with Ibanez treating its 2023 signature lineup to the LB1-WH – that very same model we all saw and drooled over back in November 2022.

According to the brand, the new finish was Basilio’s idea, with the virtuoso hoping to heighten the LB1’s appeal through a classic white finish. Admittedly, it’s not as eye-popping as the original’s trademark Violet colorway, but it is arguably cleaner.

You won’t be surprised to hear that, other than the cosmetic tweak, the LB1-WH is otherwise unchanged, boasting an ash body, oval S-Tech Wood roasted birdseye maple neck and fretboard and jumbo stainless steel frets with Prestige fret edge treatment.

Another highlight appointment is the dyna-MIX9 switching system and Seymour Duncan Lari Basilio S-S-H pickup set – one of the most versatile HSS sets on the market, which received a standalone release from the pickup brand earlier this month.

The LB1-WH is available for $2,699.

Ibanez Ichika Nito ICHI00

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Ichika Nito ICHI00 (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Ichika Nito ICHI00 (Image credit: Ibanez)

Fans of Ichika Nito’s mind-boggling approach to guitar playing will probably associate the boundary-pushing YouTube guitar star with two main models: his flagship ICHI10 headless signature model – which headlined Ibanez’s premiere headless Quest series – and his beloved Talman model.

Now, Ichika’s prized possession has been reborn as his second Ibanez signature model, though purposely altered with a few modern updates. That means the nyatoh body is paired with a roasted maple neck and original ICHI-S single-coils, with the ICHI00 also boasting a rosewood fretboard, Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads, a T106 tremolo and Luminescent side dots.

Notably, Ichika’s model is the cheapest Ibanez signature of the whole lot, with the Japanese virtuoso wanting to make the Talman reboot as accessible for his fans as possible. As such, it weighs in with an estimated street price of $699.

Ibanez Martin Miller MMN1

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez Martin Miller MMN1 (Image credit: Ibanez) Ibanez Martin Miller MMN1 (Image credit: Ibanez)

Last but certainly not least is the MMN1 – Martin Miller’s third Ibanez model after the release of the MM1 and MM7. Arriving in the fusion titan’s favored Transparent Aqua Blue, the new model takes inspiration from the brand’s AZ-N series, and as such swaps dual humbuckers for a HSS alternative.

Owing to Miller’s fondness of the original AZ-N – which he tested out as his “musical activities have diversified”, according to Ibanez – the guitar retains many of the same specs, including the Seymour Duncan Fortuna pickup set.

Some appointments have been altered, though, with the MMN1 drafting in an African mahogany body and flamed maple top over the original’s alder. Elsewhere, the guitar utilizes a roasted maple neck, compound radius rosewood fretboard, and Gotoh hardware, with the brand’s dyna-MIX9 switching system with Alter Switch ensuring maximum sonic versatility.

The MMN1 has an estimated street price of $2,599.

To find out more about each of the above signature models, head over to Ibanez (opens in new tab).