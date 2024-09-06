“In terms of electric guitars, I’ve never used anything other than Fender in my life”: UK post-punk band English Teacher just won one of the most prestigious prizes in music – and it all started with Fender

Previous winners of the UK's esteemed Mercury Prize include Arctic Monkeys, PJ Harvey, Primal Scream, Arlo Parks and Franz Ferdinand

Post-punk band English Teacher are the latest to win the UK's prestigious Mercury Prize, which counts PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys and Primal Scream among its list of previous winners.

Rhythm guitarist and vocalist Lily Fontaine, along with lead guitarist Lewis Whiting, recently discussed developing their sound through Fender guitars and how this experimentation culminated in their critically acclaimed debut album, This Could Be Texas.

