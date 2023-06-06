Forget Dave Grohl – Emily Wolfe just dropped the best-looking Epiphone semi-hollow of the year

The guitar world is all aflutter at the prospect of an Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 finally becoming a reality. But the launch of the Emily Wolfe “White Wolfe” Sheraton has made us forget all about it.

Unveiled today (June 6), the blues-rock dynamo’s new model was teased back in April, and it’s essentially a Bone White makeover of her Black Aged Gloss signature guitar, which was released in 2021.

But what a makeover it is. The stark finish, contrasted with black body binding and lightly aged gold hardware and pickups is about as classy as it gets.

Once again, the diamond f-holes – inspired by Gibson Dave Grohl and Trini Lopez designs – return, making this a close visual match for the Foo Fighters leader’s model aesthetically.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

Other returning specs include a pair of Epiphone Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic tuners and a Graph Tech nut, along with a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece.

Rather than the conventional two-volume, two-tone control layout, the White Wolfe features three CTS pots – two volumes and a single tone. Which, given most guitarists we speak to rarely touch their tone pots, is a smart move to cut down on control confusion in the heat of battle.

The guitar’s body is maple of layered maple with a maple centerblock, while the mahogany neck features a ’60s Slim Taper C profile with an Indian laurel fingerboard – a commonplace alternative to rosewood these days. You’ll also note the white-on-white signature and gold wolf’s head decal on the rear of the headstock. Awoo.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

In Epiphone’s accompanying demo, Wolfe showcases her gnarly fuzz-fueled chops and well-stocked pedalboard, highlighting her unique voice in the blues-rock world, and demonstrating just how good this thing sounds.

“I chose the Bone White this time around to represent my evolution as an artist,” Wolfe explains of her new model. “White is just something I wouldn’t normally pick, and I wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I feel like when you get out of your comfort zone that’s where the magic happens.

“When someone picks up this guitar, I hope it feels like a part of them, because when I pick it up it feels a part of me.”

In our review of the original, we dubbed Wolfe’s signature model “a hefty semi-hollow with plenty of bite and bark” that “will come alive with a little overdrive”. Given the spec, we’d expect a similar performance from this version.

This Bone White reimagining taps into a recent trend of white-and-gold signature guitars, with Lari Basilio, Chris Robertson and Mateus Asato all giving their latest models a similar look. And with rumors circulating that Dave Grohl’s Epiphone signature will be released in a gold finish, our money’s on the White Wolfe being the best-looking Epiphone semi-hollow this year – and a heck of a lot cheaper than Gibson’s mooted white DG-335.

The Emily Wolfe “White Wolfe” Sheraton is available now for $899, the same price as the Black Aged Gloss version (but a $100 price hike on the original’s launch two years ago).

For more information on the model, head over to Epiphone.