Ernie Ball Music Man adds exquisitely finished Albert Lee and John Myung models to its Vault collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has augmented its lineup of Artist Series electric guitars and bass guitars with new-look Albert Lee and John Myung models, which are available from the company’s Vault.
In the electric guitar department, Ernie Ball Music Man has dressed its Albert Lee model in a Polar Night finish, and treated it to muted-yet-striking all-black hardware. Build-wise, it boasts a southern swamp ash body and a figured roasted maple neck, which is topped with a 22-fret ebony fretboard.
The space-y axe is available in both HH and SSS configurations, with the former featuring a pair of custom-wound DiMarzio humbuckers controlled via a coil-splitting five-way pickup selector and master knobs for volume and tone.
Its SSS counterpart, meanwhile, sports a set of custom-wound Seymour Duncan single-coils, which are paired with Music Man’s Silent Circuit – an appointment that vows to eliminate hum while maintaining the true single-coil sound.
Other universal specs include Schaller locking tuners, a black Music Man vintage tremolo with bent steel saddles, a five-bolt neck attachment with sculpted joint and an adjustable truss rod.
A 10” radius and 25.2” scale length cap off the Albert Lee spec sheets.
Both the SSS and HH iterations are available now for $2,999.
The pair are joined by a fresh, equally exquisite John Myung Bongo six-string bass, which makes use of a Platinum Silver colorway, basswood body and roasted maple neck.
Perhaps even more striking than the finish, though, is the 24-fret fingerboard – a divided, two-part feature that flashes both rosewood and roasted maple, which is Myung’s go-to choice of ‘board.
Elsewhere, the Bongo-6 comes equipped with a set of humbucking pickups with Neodymium magnets, which are controlled via a control knob and five-way pickup blend pot that aims to dial in an array of low-end tones.
It’s got an 11” radius, 34” scale length and white half moon inlays, and is finished with custom Music Man tuning machines with tapered string posts and a Music Man chrome-plated steel bridge plate with stainless steel saddles.
The John Myung Bongo-6 bass is available now for $2,999.
