Ernie Ball Music Man announces its latest luxurious batch of Ball Family Reserve models

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled the December 2020 additions to its ultra-high-end Ball Family Reserve collection.
They include two Majesty electric guitars in Bali Blue – a six- and seven-string – an Axis semi-hollow in Buttery Blonde, a StingRay 5 special bass guitar in Kinetic Blue and a StingRay Special bass in Natural Okoume.
Majesty 6- and 7-string in Bali Blue
The Ball Family Reserve Majesty six- and seven-string guitars feature unique translucent Bali Blue finishes covering their entire bodies, headstocks and back of their necks. They also feature a figured 24-fret roasted maple fingerboard.
Electronics include DiMarzio Rainmaker and Dreamcatcher humbuckers, a 20dB gain boost and a fully floating piezo bridge.
Limited to 95 six-strings and 45 seven-strings only, each model is signed by Dream Theater shred wizard John Petrucci himself, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Axis Semi Hollow in Buttery Blonde
Touting the Axis Semi Hollow in Buttery Blonde as “one of the most unique pieces we've ever offered”, EBMM serves up a four-ply bound semi-hollow body with a flame maple top, a bound neck and a 22-fret ebony fingerboard with unique three-piece split block inlays.
It also sports a specially positioned single custom-wound humbucker, which is controlled via master volume and tone knobs. This one's limited to only 30 pieces worldwide.
StingRay Special in Natural Okoume
With only 80 available worldwide, the StingRay Special in Natural Okoume is the first completely passive full-scale StingRay bass Ernie Ball Music Man has offered.
Sporting a neodymium humbucker paired with passive electronics, controls include a push-push volume boost pot and a three-way rotary pickup switch.
Construction-wise, it boasts a lightweight okoume body finished with a satin classic light yellow tint, and a roasted figured maple neck with a 22-fret fingerboard.
StingRay 5 Special in Kinetic Blue
This StingRay 5 Special sports an all-over Kinetic Blue finish typically only offered on EBMM's Majesty electric guitars. Its build consists of an ash body, maple neck and 22-fret ebony fingerboard.
Its pickup configuration features a neodymium Music Man humbucker controlled via a volume knob, three-band EQ and three-way blade switch, and rear-mounted electronics eliminate the need for a large plastic pickguard. This bass is limited to only 85 worldwide.
For more information on the latest Ball Family Reserve release, head over to Ernie Ball Music Man.