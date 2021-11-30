ESP announces new LTD signatures for Goatwhore's Sammy Duet, Of Mice & Men's Alan Ashby and Animals As Leaders' Javier Reyes

ESP has announced a trio of new LTD signature guitars for Goatwhore's Sammy Duet, Of Mice & Men's Alan Ashby and Animals As Leaders' Javier Reyes.

Duet's new sig is the LTD SD-2, a recreation of his own ESP Custom Shop model, which sports ESP's Random Star shape. In terms of specs, the guitar boasts a mahogany body and a three-piece mahogany neck with a neck-through construction, a 350mm-radius Macassar ebony fingerboard with 24 XJ frets, diamond-shaped mother-of-pearl inlays and glow-in-the-dark side markers, and a Floyd Rose 1000 SE double-locking tremolo.

Electronics include a single Seymour Duncan Blackout active humbucking pickup – which ESP says provides the “hot, articulate response necessary for modern metal” – controlled via a single volume knob. Price-wise, this one retails at $1,499.

(Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Next up is Alan Ashby's new model, the LTD AA-1. An update of the OM&M guitarist's previous Signature Series model, this one adds a Black Satin finish complete with gold hardware, and features a T-style mahogany body and three-piece mahogany neck with a neck-through build, 24-fret Macassar ebony fingerboard with no inlays, and a single EMG 81 active humbucker in the bridge position, brushed gold to remain in keeping with the guitar's aesthetic.

ESP says this guitar has “sustain for days”, thanks to its TonePros locking TOM bridge and string-through body design. This one's priced at $1,299.

(Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Finally, there's Javier Reyes' new LTD JR-7. A seven-string iteration of his 27" signature ESP baritone guitar, the JR-7 sports a swamp ash body with a quilted maple top, 5-piece walnut/maple/padauk neck, Macassar ebony fingerboard and a 27" scale length.

Other components include a Hipshot bridge with a string-through design, and a pair of Reyes' signature Fishman Open Core humbucking pickups, controlled via a single volume and tone knobs, a five-way selector switch and a mini toggle for voice selection. This one'll set you back $1,999.

(Image credit: ESP Guitars)

For more information on these new signature models, head to ESP.