MonoNeon honored with first-ever signature Fart Pedal

Bass maestro MonoNeon has teamed up with the creators of the internet’s most infamous effect, the Fart Pedal, to create the stinky stompbox’s first signature model.

“The MonoNeon edition is decorated with the pattern of one of his iconic outfits,” says the product page. “It's loaded up with a whole new set of MonoNeon-inspired fart noises – custom crafted juicy sploots and stanky bompers.”

Each Fart Pedal: MonoNeon comes packaged alongside a Fart Pedal pick, a MonoNeon sticker and our favorite flourish: a custom-labelled Tub O’ Tasty Beans (an aluminum can), which requires an actual tin opener to open. Still, at least we can be assured the contents will be fresh.

The Fart Pedal product page also features several videos of MonoNeon deploying the Fart Pedal in public performances – much to the, er, enjoyment of the assembled audiences.

The original Fart Pedal was launched on Kickstarter in September 2021, and uses the guitar’s input signal to trigger playback of a sample from a library of flatulence.

While the Fart Pedal undoubtedly represents MonoNeon’s most important endorsement and commercial relationship, the pioneering bassist has also recently announced the Fender MonoNeon Jazz Bass V.

The new Fender signature is a tricked-out five-string, 22-fret alder body build, resplendent in an orange and yellow finish, with custom Fireball humbuckers and a Fender HiMass string-through-top-load bridge. It also comes with a sock (to keep the headstock toasty, of course).

The Fart Pedal: MonoNeon will be available from November 15, priced at $227. For more information, head to the Fart Pedal’s official site (opens in new tab). Accept no imitators.