Fear Factory Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for 'The Industrialist'

Fear Factory will release their latest album, The Industrialist, this June, and have now unveiled the artwork and track listing for the record. Both can be seen below.

The Industralist marks the band's second album since the duo of vocalist Burton C. Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares once again joined forces after a seven-year hiatus.

"Collaborating with Burton again on the new album was like magic," said Cazares. "Everything just fell into place naturally. It felt good to recapture the true sound of Fear Factory, taking it back to where it all started while raising it to new levels."

The Industrialist is out June 5 via Candlelight Records.

The Industrialist Track Listing: