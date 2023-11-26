It's not just guitars, pedals, and amps, Fender has discounted huge amounts of solidly-built accessories and sweet-looking apparel by up to 70% this Cyber Monday

I'll admit that – in my electric guitar collection – my Epiphone Casino Coupe is my favorite child, over my Stratocaster. However, when Fender recently offered me a branded denim jacket the firm made in collaboration with Wrangler (sorry, perks of the job) I quickly set about telling the world of my Fender allegiance via wardrobe choice. Now, that very jacket is just one of the items of Fender apparel that's seen a major price drop for Cyber Monday.

The Fender x Wrangler Icons Legends Denim Jacket, to give it its full name, has seen its price cut fully in half at the Big F's website – from $129 down to $64.50. This writer can attest to its quality, and hell, it even has a hidden pocket for guitar picks. What more could you ask for, really?

Also receiving major discounts are a number of Fender's T-shirts, with the price tag of those on sale falling to a mere $10. There are plenty of designs that fall under the on-sale category, from simple Fender and Fender Custom Shop logo graphics to more intricate designs featuring images of Fender favorites – such as the Strat, Meteora, and Marine Layer Reverb.

Fender x Wrangler denim jacket: Was $129, now $64.50

This very writer received this jacket as a gift from Fender (sorry everyone, and thanks, Fender!) It looks good, is super-comfortable, and, most importantly, it has a hidden pocket for guitar picks. You could pay a lot more for a denim jacket that's this high-quality, so if you're in the market for one, don't ignore this snazzy sale from the Big F.

Fender T-shirts: from $10

A huge number of Fender's nicely-designed T-shirts have seen their prices fall to just $10. There are plenty of designs that the sale applies to, from simple Fender and Fender Custom Shop logo graphics to more intricate designs featuring images of Fender favorites – the Strat, Meteora, and Marine Layer Reverb. Hard to argue with solidly-made merch at this price.

If you're not in the mood for clothes-shopping, however, Fender's also brought the prices down on a number of accessories – the kind every player needs.

We've tested a lot of guitar cables, guitar straps and guitar tuners over the years, and have found Fender to make some of the best examples of each. They're not sexy, and are easy to forget about, but we all know that if even one of those things is not up to par, onstage disaster is imminent.

With that in mind, it's great to see not only the flashier items from Fender end up in the Cyber Monday guitar deals basket, but those aforementioned setup staples as well. Even as a backup, picking up any of these – at discounts of up to 70% – is well worth your money.

Fender Pro Series Cables: from $15

It really is worth investing in high quality cables to make your signal chain as good as it can be, and Fender's Pro Series cables are a very smart option indeed. Now, you can get up to 70% off such cables, which are available in three glow-in-the-dark finishes and either 10ft or 18.6ft lengths.

Fender FT-1: Was: $24 , now: $9

No, that's not a typo: you can get a Fender clip-on tuner for just $9 at Amazon. That's a serious 60% saving for a top tuner from a top brand. It's a bit bulkier than some of the other tuners we've picked out, and it's dual-hinge design might not be the most flexible, but it is a Fender product, so you know you're buying quality. Plus, at just $9, we challenge you to find a cheaper clip-on tuner this Black Friday.

Fender Mustang leather straps: Was $69.99 , now $20

Fancy a swanky new leather strap? Of course you do, who wouldn't? Get 70% off Fender's premium leather strap, which is usually valued at $70. Now you just have to choose which color you want: Cognac, Butterscotch, or Black.

Fender seat belt straps: Was $24.99 , now $10

If you want something even more affordable than the above, you can't go wrong with Fender's standard seat belt strap. It's available in three colors, and currently priced at just $10. There are also Camo, Corduroy and Hawaiian straps for the same price, if those aesthetics are more your vibe.

For a comprehensive list of the best current sales on guitars, pedals and everything in between, visit our central Cyber Monday guitar deals page.